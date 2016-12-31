Celebs who helped us set our goals for 2017

With another year coming to an end, markets crashing and hopes dying, we’re not giving up our dreams of a better new year. We’re looking back at the year to see what our celebrities have given us to help us set our own personal goals for 2017.

You had me at hello

#Relationshipgoals

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone

If you find someone who tells you he loves you as unabashedly as Ranveer Singh, you know you’ve got a good one. She is shy and he isn’t; at least not about showing how much he loves her. We all want some PDA, don’t we?

Tight knit and fabulous

#SquadGoals

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora

These three make us want to call up our friends, dress up, get a couple of drinks and click awesome pictures. They’ve stayed strong through thick and thin and who doesn’t want friends that last a lifetime? And they look stunning too.

Do it for the, “You got hot!”

#FitnessGoals

Parineeti Chopra

We’ve all been bullied for the way our bodies look. Parineeti worked hard to get the body she felt confident in. We aim for the confidence and the hot bod this year.

Real friends don’t get offended

#BFFGoals

Tanmay Bhat & Gursimran Khamba

Part of being best friends is that you need to be okay with the other person insulting you for no good reason. These two take potshots at each other all day and remain best buds. Our favourite one is Tanmay uploading a picture with Gursimran calling him a stoned Sundar Pichai.

This will only last ten seconds

#SnapchatGoals

Nargis Fakhri

She does justice to the fox filter, gives us sneak peeks of her wild parties, tells us how she is feeling and keeps it real. Oh, and she is funny, which makes her Snapchat game on point.

Minimalistic beauty

#BrideGoals

Asin Thottumkal

In a country where brides are overdone and over the top, Asin stole the show with her golden lehenga and minimal jewellery. Oh, and had the bridal glow going for her too!

We’re never getting back together

#BreakupGoals

Taylor Swift

Spending days and nights crying over your ex while stuffing your face with ice cream is so passé. Taylor shows us how to break up and move on in two weeks and then just date someone else. Now who wants to waste less time crying in 2017? Me!

From HT Brunch, January 1, 2017

