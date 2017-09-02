Cure anything with coconuts!

If at all you’ve thought about coconuts, chances are you know at least one thing: coconut water is really good for you. You might believe another thing too: food cooked in coconut oil can be seriously bad for your heart.

However, there’s lots more to the humble coconut than these two beliefs. Used effectively, the coconut is both a health food and a cosmetic tool, thanks to the three foods it provides. These are coconut water (the clear water found in the tender coconut), coconut milk (the moisture-rich liquid fat), and finally, virgin coconut oil.

Coconut water: Its electrolyte composition of sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, glucose, amino acids, important enzymes and phytonutrients is so unique that coconut water is the number one recommended sports drink. It is amazingly hydrating and perfect for both kids and adults who participate in sports.

Coconut milk: It is rich in medium-chain fatty acids, iron, protein, manganese, magnesium, copper, and phosphorus, making it excellent for children and adults who are active in sports. Consumed in moderation and without sugar, it is not fattening because of its unique medium-chain fatty acids. (Long-chain fatty acids are responsible for fat gain.) As a cosmetic, coconut milk makes an excellent mask for rough and dry skin, especially the elbows, back and feet, as well as hair. Mix it with chandan powder when using it on the skin.

Virgin coconut oil: Virgin cold-pressed coconut oil, which retains most of the fruit’s enzymes and vitamins, is a health food that can be used both for cooking and as a massage oil for people with dry skin, as well as babies.

It is brilliant for cooking because it does not turn rancid easily, and, unlike mustard oil, it is cooling for the body.

From HT Brunch, September 3, 2017

