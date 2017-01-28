Don’t start gymming because you hate your body, says Sonakshi

Sun sign: Gemini

Date of birth: June 2

Place of birth: Mumbai

Home town: Mumbai

School/ college: Arya Vidya Mandir

High point of your life: Signing my first film

Low point of your life: When I lost my maasi to cancer

Currently I am : Working on the films Noor and Ittefaq



If you had just 10 minutes to get dressed, what would you wear?

I’d slip into an LBD (little black dress).

One word that you use most often?

‘Whatevs’ !

One superpower you wish you had...

The ability to breathe and see under water.

Most bizarre thing that you have ever done:

Well, I studied fashion and then went on to become an actor!

Three things in a guy that turn you on:

They are articulateness, confidence and honesty.

The best thing about being a curvy girl is...

The curves!

Your earliest memory of a movie set...

I remember this very white set from one of dad’s films, where a fantasy song was being shot.

That one thing that you got scolded for the most while growing up:

I got scolded for eating junk food.

Three things not many people know about you:

That I am great at word games, terrible at math and I can’t cook.

One thing you are most likely to be caught doing when you are alone at home...

I’d be caught vegetating when I’m alone at home.

A dessert that describes you the best…

Rasgulla.

One rumour you would love to start about yourself:

That I have badly beaten up a journalist who started a rumour about me.

One thing you always wanted to change about your appearance...

When I was overweight, I wanted to get fit and I did it. Now I wouldn’t change a thing.

If not an actor, you would be…

An artist, a designer, a singer...I have a few options.

The bitchiest thing you have heard about yourself...

I have lost count about those things.

An actress you had a girl crush on?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Three tips you’d give a girl who is making her gym debut this year:

Don’t start because you hate your body, start because you love it! Consistency is key and find new ways to stay motivated if you ever feel like stopping or skipping.

Your epitaph would read...

The girl who lived, loved and laughed.

One skill you have learnt while working on a movie:

Mixed martial art.

The worst thing about growing up with two brothers was...

The wrestling bouts!

The first word that comes to your mind when we say the following:

Shatrughan Sinha: Khamosh

Salman Khan: Dabangg

Akshay Kumar: Rowdy

My Favourites

Comfort food: Pizza

Holiday destination: Maldives

Book: Shantaram by Gregory David Roberts

Mobile app: Instagram

A song that lifts my spirit: Cheap Thrills by Sia

