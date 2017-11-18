Eat sensibly and control your portions: health advice and personal stuff from singer Sukhbir

All about Sukhbir Sun Sign: Scorpio

Date of birth: November 9

Place of birth: Jalandhar, Punjab

Home Town: Dubai

School: Parklands High School Nairobi, Kenya

First break: Release of my first album New Stylee

High point of your life: Meeting my twins for the first time

Low point of your life: None so far

You were keen on becoming a pilot at one time. Any regrets with your choice of profession now?

No regrets at all. Both are my passions and I’m lucky enough to have one of them as my full-time job while I am still learning how to fly.

The best thing about being a singer is...?

The freedom one experiences while singing. It has been compared to meditation of sorts – very peaceful and liberating.

What is your inspiration?

Nature is the biggest inspiration.

What is the best thing about Punjabi songs?

That they are upbeat and can make anyone dance!

What’s made your song Ishq Tera Tadpave such a big hit?

I think the secret lies in the simplicity of the beats and chorus that allows everyone to sing along and shed all inhibitions. It lets your soul dance.

A childhood memory you always carry with you?

The first time I drove a car on my own at the age of 10.

Besides yourself, which Punjabi singer do you enjoy listening to...?

Diljit Dosanjh.

And whose songs would make you dance?

Michael Jackson.

A Bollywood song that is your favourite...?

London Thumakda from the film Queen (2014).

The best way to connect with your fans is...?

Live on stage.

One song that really made you nervous while recording it...?

Bewajah, a brand new slow Punjabi song.

The most romantic number for you is...?

Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania).

What are you most active on – Twitter, Instagram or Facebook?

Instagram.

A piece of advice you wish someone had given you 10 years ago?

Eat sensibly and control your portions.

Your fitness regimen includes?

Swimming, walking and working out.

Your strategy in a crisis is...?

Stay calm and the solution will present itself.

Sukhbir’s favourite City: Nairobi

Travel destination: Maldives

Food: Contemporary Japanese cuisine

Song: Ishq Tera Tadpave

Movie: The Fifth Element (1997)

