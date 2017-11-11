Fashion designer Rocky S reveals his Tinder bio… and more personal stuff!

About Rocky S Date of birth: October 2

Sun sign: Libra

Place of birth: Mumbai

School/College: HVB Global Academy, Mumbai/Jai Hind College, Mumbai

First break: When Manisha Koirala asked me to design her outfits

High point of your life: When Akshay Kumar wore my outfit for Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from Mohra (1994) and it was a hit

Low point of your life: There have always been low points, I just look at them positively

If not a designer, you would have been...?

I would have been a DJ.

How do you think fashion in India has changed?

It has evolved. We didn’t have PR teams or platforms to showcase collections when I started out.

One trend that shouldn’t be a trend at all...?

Skirt for guys. Not yet!

The one stereotype about fashion that annoys you...?

People take fashion frivolously. There’s a lot of hard work involved so that notion needs to change.

One outfit you want everyone to throw out of their closet...?

Polyster tights, please.

A must-have piece of clothing in your closet...?

Clean underwear.

High street shopping or designer boutiques?

High street shopping. I love the quirk that high street shopping has.

What’s your current favourite colour of the season?

The cherry burgundy with an accent of rose gold. I’ve designed a collection in collaboration with Kohler India using rose gold.

One fashion myth that you’d like to burst...?

Matching everything.

Street-style fashion is...?

Fantastic, as long as you’re wearing what suits you.

One international celebrity you’d like to style…?

Julia Roberts.

One thing we’ll always find on your bedside table?

Dark chocolate.

What would your Tinder bio read...?

Fun, Fashion, F***!

The title of your biography would read...?

Love, Sex, Money.

My favourites Film: Forrest Gump (1994)

Cuisine: Marwari

City: Mumbai and London

Holiday destination: London and Dubai

Red carpet look: A black tuxedo

