Father’s day special! Five famous dads and sons decode life and fashion tips

Mehra and son

Fashion designer Shantanu Mehra proudly confesses that he relies on his 11-year-old son for sports fashion. (On Rishan: Suit, Raymond; Shirt and medallions, Shantanu & Nikhil; Shoes, Step By Step School. On Shantanu: Suit, Raymond; Shirt: and Medallions, Shantanu & Nikhil; Shoes, Emporio Armaani) (Raj K Raj )

He’s rocked the ramp with his designs, but couturier Shantanu Mehra proudly confesses that he relies on his 11-year-old son for his sports fashion and technological know-how. Shy Rishan, who studies in Step By Step School, is an avid tennis player and intends to pursue the sport professionally. He’s imbibed some of his love for fashion from his dad, but with a bit of a twist: he follows the latest global tennis fashion trends. Rishan loves seeing his dad in crisp shirts, and is fine if his father gets them for him too.

Rishan Mehra (11)

What’s your biggest fashion takeaway from your father?

I’ve always seen dad in formalwear and I think he wears great shirts and trousers.

One piece of advice from your dad that you’ll never forget…

To not think very highly of myself when I do well.

Style and the Seths

Ad industry veteran Swapan Seth knows his whisky. He knows his art. In fact, he is often regarded as the final word on luxury. But even he admits to taking a tip or two from his teenage sons when it comes to fashion of the day.

On the other hand, Swapan’s sons Sirhaan, a Jindal University graduate, who at 18, is already CEO of smscontraceptive.com, and Reyhaan, 17, fresh out of Vasant Valley school, who is contemplating a degree in economics or commerce, credit their dad for their sense of style and attention to detail.

Sirhaan (18) and Reyhaan Seth (17)

Swapan Seth admits to taking a tip or two from his sons when it comes to fashion. (On Swapan: Suit, Avinash Punjabi; Shirt, Raoul; Tie, Andrew’s Ties; Watch, Rolex. On Sirhaan and Reyhaan: Suits, Brahaan; Shoes, (Sirhaan) Paul Smith (Rehyaan) UCB; Tie, (Sirhaan) Drakes; Watch, (Sirhaan) Cartier (Raj K Raj)

What’s your biggest fashion takeaway from your dad?

Sirhaan: Dad has taught me about brands and cuts in formalwear, and how to pay attention

to detail.

Reyhaan: Dad’s very particular about what he wears, from his suit lining to different cuts for his collar.

One piece of advice from your dad that you will never forget…

Sirhaan: That it’s never too early to take on new challenges.

Reyhaan: You can never stop learning.

Shared light

Aamer Bijli learnt to carry off formals from his father, Ajay Bijli. (Raj K Raj)

Ajay Bijli, chairman and managing director of PVR Ltd, is always impeccably dressed in formals. His son, Aamer, who recently completed his schooling from Charterhouse School in the UK, learned to carry off those same formals, vital for school, with ease, thanks to his father. Both now credit each other for their taste and style.

Aamer Bijli (18)

What’s your biggest fashion takeaway from your father?

My suits, which I wear to school! It’s from dad that I learnt the art of knotting the tie and wearing formals with perfection.

One piece of advice from your father that you’ll never forget…

To always stay humble and be grateful.

Ajay Bijli (50)

Anything about fashion you’ve learnt from your son?

That he is not overly self-conscious and is quite relaxed in whatever he wears.

What life lesson would you emulate from the millennials?

They don’t get overwhelmed by any situation and do not allow it to bring them down.

Kalra couture

Zorawar Kalra selects the best ties and suits for his dad for meetings. (On Jiggs: Suit, Bianconi Uomo; Watch, Audemars Piguet; Glasses, Mont Blanc, Shoes, Reebok. On Zorawar: Suit, Ashish N Soni; Shoes, LV; Belt, Hermes; Watch, Hublot) (Raj K Raj)

Food is Jiggs Kalra’s first love. His second used to be the kurta-pyjama and waistcoat ensemble. But now Jiggs trusts his stylish son Zorawar when it comes to his ‘business meeting’ wardrobe, just as he trusts Zorawar with carrying forward the Kalra legacy. Zorawar selects the best ties and suits for his dad for meetings, and believes that shoes (and not just clothes) make the man!

Zorawar Kalra (40)

What’s your biggest fashion takeaway from your dad?

Shoes make a man stand out.

One piece of advice from your father that you will never forget…

First, find your passion and then, find a way to make that your career.

Jiggs Kalra (69)

Anything about fashion you’ve learnt from your son?

When we have business meetings, he selects my formal clothing and gets me to wear ties and suits.

What life lesson would you emulate from the millennials?

I admire Zorawar’s risk-taking capabilities.

Ansal’s pride

Imaan is father Navin Ansal’s stylist when it comes to casual wear. (On Navin: Suit, Canali; Shirt, designed by self; Shoes, Tom Ford; Watch, Santos De Cartier. On Imaan: T-shirt, D&G; Jeans, Diesel; Blazer, Emporio Armani; Watch, Tag Heuer Monco; Shoes, Balmain) (Saumya Khandelwal)

The secret of style and design-icon Navin Ansal’s rockstar image is out! His son, Imaan, is Navin’s stylist when it comes to casual wear. Imaan, a student at The British School, happily shares his cool jeans, blazers and tees with his dad, so often that sometimes his clothes can be found in Navin’s wardrobe. Even though their fashion preferences vary, Navin and Imaan tend to choose similar cuts and fits.

Imaan Ansal (17)

What’s your biggest fashion takeaway from your father?

Dad and I go for similar cuts and fits. So, I see a lot of similarity in our suits.

One piece of advice from your father that you will never forget...

To not attach too much importance to material objects in life.

Navin Ansal (59)

Anything about fashion you’ve learnt from you r son?

I really like how Imaan pairs his jeans with jackets and tees. So much so, that I wear some of his clothes myself!

What life lesson would you emulate from the millennials?

Being flexible and open to new ideas.

