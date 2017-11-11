Follow these 5 Insta-savvy chefs for the ultimate #foodporn
Meet the chefs whose social media skills are as awesome as their food!brunch Updated: Nov 11, 2017 21:55 IST
1. #GottaLoveHim- @ChefKelvinCheung
When Kelvin Cheung is not flashing his full-toothed smile, goofing around with sous chef Boo or enticing you with drool-worthy images of dishes, you’ll find him all loved up in pictures with wife Andrea. And when the apron comes off, he’s one of the few chefs with a sharp sartorial style!
Followers: 36.4k
2. #DroolWorthy- @ChefSanjana
Sanjana Patel got dessert lovers’ taste buds melting when she started her patisserie La Folie and then made stomachs rumble with La Folie Lab that promoted clean eating. On her Instagram account, you’ll see some of the most beautifully-designed dessert and kitchen insider videos.
Followers: 27k
3. #EyeCandy - @ranveer.brar
Ranveer Brar has amassed a huge following and his Instagram account is filled with images of himself cooking or travelling, shots from his shows and also a few of his dishes.
Followers: 100k
4. #CreativeMaestro - @gaggan_anand
The most creative and in-demand chef of the moment, Gaggan has several exotically-designed food wonders on his account (including a nouvelle sali boti)!
Followers: 93.4k
5. #DessertDiva - @PoojaDhingra
Even celebrities like Sonam Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan are wooed by Pooja’s dishes served at her Le 15 Café and she is pretty much the Insta dessert diva!
Followers: 296k
From HT Brunch, November 12, 2017
