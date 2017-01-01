For drug peddlers, Alia Bhatt stands for cocaine, Kangana is afeem

When the underworld in Mumbai, which speaks its own language, refers to ‘Sultan’ on the phone, you can be sure that a drug deal is being struck and the ‘Sultan’ in question isn’t Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, but the supplier or organiser of the drugs. This hot tip comes from police sources in Mumbai’s Crime Branch. Tapped phone conversations earlier had the cops wondering what the men they were after meant when they said that “‘Sultan’ is always late” and “the last time ‘Sultan’ proved a box office hit”. But the cops soon broke the code. Subsequently, they discovered that it wasn’t just Salman Khan who was favoured by the drug dealers of Mumbai, but also Bollywood’s other stars. And the stars’ names were used to identify the following:

 Ranveer Singh: Peddler

 Ranbir Kapoor: Host

 Alia Bhatt: Cocaine

 Kangana Ranaut: Afeem

(a poppy derivative)

 Katrina Kaif: Smack

 Priyanka Chopra: LSD

 Anushka Sharma: Hashish

 Nargis Fakhri: Ecstasy

