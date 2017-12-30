From now on, I’m a full-time director, claims Imaad Shah

Imaad’s bio Date of birth: September 20

Place of birth: Mumbai

Sunsign: Virgo

First break: Bade Bhai Sahab on stage at 17

School/college: The Doon School, Dehradun/ St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai



You are a full-time musician and a part-time actor already. What’s next?

The Threepenny Operais my first directorial play and from now on, I’m a full-time director. I’ve also directed a short film, which will be done early next year.

One trait of your parents as actors that you admire the most?

They work really hard and their practice is not restricted to just ‘official’ rehearsals. My father can be seen muttering lines at any time of the day.

One thing about your brother (Vivaan) that you envy?

I am envious of his great way with words and his abilities as an actor.

A lazy Sunday with the family would usually be like…?

Breakfast at home. Then possibly a trip to town to watch a movie at Regal or Sterling, and a visit to Dadar Parsi colony to meet my grand aunt.

Three things not many people know about you…?

I’ve written and produced about four or five unreleased albums, I have a big collection of films and records and my full name is Imaaduddin.

The most filmy thing you have done in real life…?

I fell off a train (not on purpose!)

A cartoon character that is your spirit animal…?

T bone from Swat Kats.

A habit that you want to get rid of…?

I’m not able to be rude to people.

A rumour you would want to start about yourself…?

That I am a huge tyrant as a director!

What’s been your funniest goof-up on stage?

As a nine-year-old, I fell asleep during a show of the play Waiting for Godot and missed my entry. I woke up and went on stage, making the others go back to the start of the scene that I had missed!

What is that one thing you got scolded for the most while growing up?

Playing cricket all the time inside our tiny house.

One thing about your appearance that you wish you could change:

I wish I had straight hair that could go into a side parting!

One word you often use…?

Badass!

My Favourites Movie: Fallen Angels (1995)

Comfort food: Crab ghee roast

Holiday destination: Berlin

Favourite book: Interviews With Film Directors by Andrew Sarris

Favourite singer/band: Talking Heads

A song that lifts up your spirit: Overture from The Threepenny Opera

Follow @ananya1281 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, December 31, 2017

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch