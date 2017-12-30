Gear up to make 2018 your most bibliophilic year ever!

Dear readers,

Let’s start with a big thank you for being a part of the #BrunchBookChallenge 2017. In the four years since we began this initiative, together, we’ve grown our own little community, exchanging views, making recommendations and sharing our mutual love for books. As we compile our annual list of winners (we’ve had an overwhelming response, so we only want to be fair), we’re kicking off #BrunchBookChallenge 2018!

As another year rolls in, brimming with possibilities of newer, more exciting writing, we’ve decided to up the ante. With the #BrunchBinge on web series (guilty as charged!) we don’t end up reading as much as we’d like to. From 36 books in 2017, we’re bumping up the number to 50 this year. Tough one? We’re sure all you bibliophiles will still cross this benchmark, as you did with the 36-book challenge this year!

Let’s revisit the rules again –

- You can read whatever catches your fancy, whether that’s fiction or non-fiction. This includes novels, memoirs, short story anthologies, memoirs, book of poems…you get the drift. Just no academic texts, please.

- We’re upping the Indian author book count to 10 books this year, so you have to read at least 10 books written by Indian authors or those centred on India. You’re free to choose the authors you like!

- The challenge is to complete at least 50 books by December 31. Keep tweeting to us @HTBrunch using #BrunchBookChallenge about what you’re reading, what you think of it and how far you’ve come. We’re all ears…err, eyes.

So dust off those shelves, update your reading lists, add some more books and get going. Good luck!

P.S. The 36 lucky winners of last year’s #BrunchBookChallenge will be announced in our edition next Sunday.

From HT Brunch, December 31, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch