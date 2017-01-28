Get ready for the Bigg Boss blockbuster finale

After entertaining us for a little over three months, Bigg Boss 10 has reached its penultimate stage. The final countdown begins tomorrow at 9 pm when out of the Top 4 contestants i.e. Manveer Gurjar, Bani Judge, Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi, one will be announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 10. As everyone waits to see who the winner will be, the Grand Finale episode will feature a volley of electrifying performances that promise to keep us entertained throughout.

Will the Indiawale - Manveer or Manu create history?

Will these celebrity girls - Bani or Lopa walk away as a winner?

Kicking off the festivities will be the Bigg Boss’ superstar host Salman Khan, performing to his songs ‘Mera Hi Jalwa’ and ‘Aaj Ki Party’ alongside evicted contestants Gaurav Chopraa, Rohan Mehra, Monalisa, Nitibha Kaul, Lokesh Kumari and Navin Prakash. These performances will not be only on-stage, but will also happen inside the Bigg Boss house. Besides these stars, even Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam will shake a leg with the finalists inside the Bigg Boss house.

The superstar host Salman Khan

These will be followed by a series of performances by some of COLORS’ biggest faces. In store is a sizzling act by television divas Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna, a soulful performance by Udaan’s Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Chakor (Meera Deosthale), and Naagin 2’s Rocky (Karanvir Bohra) and Shivangi (Mouni Roy. Adding more fun to the evening will be Neha Dhupia and Sohail Khan accompanied by their battalion of little comedians from the upcoming comedy show Chhote Miyan.

So, hold your breath and pray that your favourite contestant finally emerges as the winner.

From HT Brunch, January 28

