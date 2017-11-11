 Have you heard Kriti Sanon’s sister sing? Her new song is on this week’s WTF | brunch$boc | Hindustan Times
Have you heard Kriti Sanon’s sister sing? Her new song is on this week’s WTF

This week's Internet binge right here

brunch Updated: Nov 11, 2017 21:49 IST
Samreen Tungekar
The best of the Internet curated just for you
The best of the Internet curated just for you

Watch

Actor Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon has a beautiful voice! Watch this cover of Hawayein from Jab Harry Met Sejal and enjoy this lovely tune over a cuppa this weekend.

Tap

Eve of the birthday! @iamsrk #alibaugdiaries

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

The best of B-town photos are on Karan Johar’s Instagram (@karanjohar) to see, tap, and share.

Follow

Art alert! Pretty patterns about animals, trees or dreams, is curated on Patterns (@justpatterns). Lots of good vibes here!

Follow @BeingFeline on Twitter

From HT Brunch, November 12, 2017

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

