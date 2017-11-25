Healthy food inspiration for your Brunch WTF this weekend

Watch

Ever watched a movie and thought the script was basically a one-line story? AIB’s fun Lightning Fast movies will make you rethink quite a few film plots!

Tap

Looking to have a healthy yet yummy meal this weekend? Tap Erin Clarke (@wellplated) to get your fix of pretty pictures and delicious recipes!

Follow

Behind the scenes of Star Wars pic.twitter.com/yq4tsqlI0w — Behind the Scenes (@BehindScenePics) September 12, 2016

If you like knowing the happenings on the sets of movies, follow Behind The Scenes (@behindscenepics) and get all that inside (and fun) scoop!

Follow @BeingFeline on Twitter

From HT Brunch, November 26, 2017

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch