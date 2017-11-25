 Healthy food inspiration for your Brunch WTF this weekend | brunch$boc | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 25, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Healthy food inspiration for your Brunch WTF this weekend

We’ve got your Internet binge sorted

brunch Updated: Nov 25, 2017 22:07 IST
Samreen Tungekar
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this weekend
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this weekend

Watch

Ever watched a movie and thought the script was basically a one-line story? AIB’s fun Lightning Fast movies will make you rethink quite a few film plots!

Tap

Sometimes the simplest things are also the best. This easy apple crisp is vegan, gluten free, and absolutely magnificent. If you are looking for a Thanksgiving dessert that anyone can eat and everyone will love, this is it! • • Tap @wellplated and visit the link in my profile for clickable links to ALL RECIPES✅ or find the recipe here 👉🏼 https://www.wellplated.com/vegan-apple-crisp/ #wellplatedrecipes • #feedfeed #bhgfood #food_glooby #yumz #dinner🍴 #yum😋 #thekitchn #buzzfeast #theeverygirl #huffposttaste #gloobyfood #thefeedfeed #eatingfortheinsta #cleanfood #realfood #eatrealfood #cleaneating #eater #thanksgiving #applecrisp #thanksgivingfeast #veganglutenfree #vegandessert #glutenfreedesserts #applecrisp #glutenfreevegan

A post shared by Erin Clarke | Well Plated (@wellplated) on

Looking to have a healthy yet yummy meal this weekend? Tap Erin Clarke (@wellplated) to get your fix of pretty pictures and delicious recipes!

Follow

If you like knowing the happenings on the sets of movies, follow Behind The Scenes (@behindscenepics) and get all that inside (and fun) scoop!

Follow @BeingFeline on Twitter

From HT Brunch, November 26, 2017

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

more from brunch
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you