 Heath Ledger's biopic and funky street art: This week's Brunch WTF
Apr 15, 2017-Saturday
Heath Ledger’s biopic and funky street art: This week’s Brunch WTF

Spend your Sunday catching up with the trends of the Internet

brunch Updated: Apr 15, 2017 21:29 IST
Aanchal Tuli
Heath Ledger

(Spike on YouTube)

Use your Sunday well and catch up with the trend makers of the social media universe.

Watch:

Full points to the guys at Spike for bringing together unseen visuals from Heath Ledger’s life in the form of a new documentary titled I Am Heath Ledger.

Tap

Delhi-based @AshishChopra uses Instagram to capture the quirky in the ordinary, like this street sign, which was ironically spotted in front of a shopping mall.

Follow

Twitter’s @Extranaut, AKA Casual Rajat, has a one-line comeback for all life situations. Follow him and use these to deal with the week ahead.

From HT Brunch, April 16, 2017

