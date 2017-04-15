Heath Ledger’s biopic and funky street art: This week’s Brunch WTF

Use your Sunday well and catch up with the trend makers of the social media universe.
Watch:
Full points to the guys at Spike for bringing together unseen visuals from Heath Ledger’s life in the form of a new documentary titled I Am Heath Ledger.
Tap
Delhi-based @AshishChopra uses Instagram to capture the quirky in the ordinary, like this street sign, which was ironically spotted in front of a shopping mall.
The Signboard series, interesting stencil work by @daku156 2/7 signboard messages!! #stencilart #stencilporn #stencil #daku #stopsign #stopshopping #sodelhi #dfordelhi #delhigram #delhidiaries #omgdelhi #_soi #_soidelhi #instagram #indianphotography #indiapictures #indiaphotoproject #india_gram #desi_diaries #streetview #streetphotography #streetphotographyindia #graffiti #graffitiart #streetart #streetartnews #startindia #startdelhi #streetartdelhi Location:Outside SelectcityWalk Saket
Follow
Twitter’s @Extranaut, AKA Casual Rajat, has a one-line comeback for all life situations. Follow him and use these to deal with the week ahead.
When someone gives me food for thought I tend to overeat.— Casual Rajat 💊 (@Extranaut) April 4, 2017
Follow @AanchalTuli on Twitter
From HT Brunch, April 16, 2017
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch