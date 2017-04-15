Heath Ledger’s biopic and funky street art: This week’s Brunch WTF

Use your Sunday well and catch up with the trend makers of the social media universe.

Watch:

Full points to the guys at Spike for bringing together unseen visuals from Heath Ledger’s life in the form of a new documentary titled I Am Heath Ledger.

Tap

Delhi-based @AshishChopra uses Instagram to capture the quirky in the ordinary, like this street sign, which was ironically spotted in front of a shopping mall.

Follow

Twitter’s @Extranaut, AKA Casual Rajat, has a one-line comeback for all life situations. Follow him and use these to deal with the week ahead.

When someone gives me food for thought I tend to overeat. — Casual Rajat 💊 (@Extranaut) April 4, 2017

Follow @AanchalTuli on Twitter

From HT Brunch, April 16, 2017

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch