Here are the winners of the Brunch Book Challenge 2017!
We've finally narrowed down 36 winners for this year's Brunch Book Challenge
Editor’s note
Dear Reader,
The power of the #BrunchBookChallenge is for all to see on social media, week after week, day after day. The hashtag trends incessantly through the week with proud proclamations by readers who’ve added yet another book to their repertoire, and moved a step closer to meeting the goal.
The real strength of the brand @HTBrunch has inadvertently built – with your support, of course – truly hit me this summer, when I paid a visit to my family home in Mumbai. My 17-year-old niece had a colourful chart on her desk listing out, not her curriculum (ho.. hum!), nor a playlist of the coolest bands in town. Taking centerstage in this teenage girl’s room, amidst Zayn Malik posters and some inspirational, some rebellious quotes, was a list of books she’d read to compete in the #BrunchBookChallenge 2017.
Then last week, on December 31, I got an early morning text message. “Does an India-born author who now lives in Canada qualify as an Indian writer?” Simran The Niece wanted to know. The challenge mandates a minimum number of reads by authors from our country. Like her Instagram story told me later, Simran spent the last day of the year finishing Book No. 36 and proudly announcing, on social media, that she had completed the #BrunchBookChallenge successfully!
Alongside, you will find the list of 36 lucky winners, who were picked by random poll from amongst the hundreds who completed the challenge this year. Congratulations to each one of them, and also everyone else who competed and completed the task at hand.
For 2018, we have upped the ante to read 50 books, to make the challenge that much harder, and your year that much richer. Like Simran, if you have any questions, or need a bit of motivation or advice, message us at @HTBrunch/@JamalShaikh on Twitter, and who knows, you could be one amongst the lucky 50 and find your name on this list next year.
Happy reading, and happy new year!
The winners for the Brunch Book Challenge 2017 are...
1.@saumyasbookst21
2.@NipunBamania
3.@books4brunch
4.@QuirkyLogic
5.@TheBook_World
6.@AbhinavCJ
7.@Revati89
8.@vimanapura
9.@tarunpreet18
10.@paronair
11.@EntihaFahid
12.@RomaDhamija1
13.@CarolMendonza
14.@Aaditya74568715
15.@ankitabora14
16.@nehanatu86
17.@pialovingly
18.@simpledarshi
19.@amishagupta25
20.@Ritikasarin16
21.@AshieJayn
22.@LadySherlockkk
23.@taanmalhotra
24.@R_Sivaraj
25.@jk_reet
26.@nvvarsha
27.@ankitDHIRASARIA
28.@sumitj82
29.@mal2705
30.@meenal_99
31.@littlesoul___
32.@Vishalgarg51
33.@1Masuk1
34.@mythace
35.@sidharth1411
36.@aravind_aar
We have picked the winners by an online raffle (randomresult.com).The hampers may take at least three to six weeks to reach you. Please be patient and feel free to bombard us with pictures once you get them !
From HT Brunch, January 7, 2018
