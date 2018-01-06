Here are the winners of the Brunch Book Challenge 2017!

Editor’s note

Dear Reader,

The power of the #BrunchBookChallenge is for all to see on social media, week after week, day after day. The hashtag trends incessantly through the week with proud proclamations by readers who’ve added yet another book to their repertoire, and moved a step closer to meeting the goal.

The real strength of the brand @HTBrunch has inadvertently built – with your support, of course – truly hit me this summer, when I paid a visit to my family home in Mumbai. My 17-year-old niece had a colourful chart on her desk listing out, not her curriculum (ho.. hum!), nor a playlist of the coolest bands in town. Taking centerstage in this teenage girl’s room, amidst Zayn Malik posters and some inspirational, some rebellious quotes, was a list of books she’d read to compete in the #BrunchBookChallenge 2017.

Then last week, on December 31, I got an early morning text message. “Does an India-born author who now lives in Canada qualify as an Indian writer?” Simran The Niece wanted to know. The challenge mandates a minimum number of reads by authors from our country. Like her Instagram story told me later, Simran spent the last day of the year finishing Book No. 36 and proudly announcing, on social media, that she had completed the #BrunchBookChallenge successfully!

Alongside, you will find the list of 36 lucky winners, who were picked by random poll from amongst the hundreds who completed the challenge this year. Congratulations to each one of them, and also everyone else who competed and completed the task at hand.

For 2018, we have upped the ante to read 50 books, to make the challenge that much harder, and your year that much richer. Like Simran, if you have any questions, or need a bit of motivation or advice, message us at @HTBrunch/@JamalShaikh on Twitter, and who knows, you could be one amongst the lucky 50 and find your name on this list next year.

Happy reading, and happy new year!

The winners for the Brunch Book Challenge 2017 are...

1.@saumyasbookst21

2.@NipunBamania

3.@books4brunch

4.@QuirkyLogic

5.@TheBook_World

6.@AbhinavCJ

7.@Revati89

8.@vimanapura

9.@tarunpreet18

10.@paronair

11.@EntihaFahid

12.@RomaDhamija1

13.@CarolMendonza

14.@Aaditya74568715

15.@ankitabora14

16.@nehanatu86

17.@pialovingly

18.@simpledarshi

19.@amishagupta25

20.@Ritikasarin16

21.@AshieJayn

22.@LadySherlockkk

23.@taanmalhotra

24.@R_Sivaraj

25.@jk_reet

26.@nvvarsha

27.@ankitDHIRASARIA

28.@sumitj82

29.@mal2705

30.@meenal_99

31.@littlesoul___

32.@Vishalgarg51

33.@1Masuk1

34.@mythace

35.@sidharth1411

36.@aravind_aar

We have picked the winners by an online raffle (randomresult.com).The hampers may take at least three to six weeks to reach you. Please be patient and feel free to bombard us with pictures once you get them !

Follow @JamalShaikh on Twitter

From HT Brunch, January 7, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch