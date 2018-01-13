Here’s what you can watch, tap and follow before getting ready for a heady brunch
From Masaba Gupta to Zakir Khan and Haruki Murakami, this week’s WTF will keep you abreast with the best on the Internetbrunch Updated: Jan 13, 2018 22:57 IST
Watch
When you live alone and parents visit, the balance between an overtidy flat and a trash can must be kept. Zakir Khan’s stand-up act is funny and relatable. Watch it with your girlfriend or parents and see who facepalms the hardest.
Tap
From sharing her travel plans, her collections, to her BFF nights out, Masaba Gupta (@masabagupta) has a fun mix of hilarious captions and candid shots. Also, tap her because her bio reads “Not an ‘influencer’”.
Follow
Who isn’t a fan of Haruki Murakami? @_harukimurakami has a great feed of quotes from Murakami’s best work in forms of pictures and tweets. Follow them for some writing inspiration and screenshot your favourites.
"You don't have to convince anybody of anything, and you don't have to attract anyone's attention."#NorwegianWood— Haruki Murakami (@_harukimurakami) 15 December 2017
From HT Brunch, January 14, 2018
