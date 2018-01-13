 Here’s what you can watch, tap and follow before getting ready for a heady brunch | brunch$boc | Hindustan Times
Here’s what you can watch, tap and follow before getting ready for a heady brunch

From Masaba Gupta to Zakir Khan and Haruki Murakami, this week’s WTF will keep you abreast with the best on the Internet

brunch Updated: Jan 13, 2018 22:57 IST
Samreen Tungekar
A look at what’s trending on the web this week
Watch

When you live alone and parents visit, the balance between an overtidy flat and a trash can must be kept. Zakir Khan’s stand-up act is funny and relatable. Watch it with your girlfriend or parents and see who facepalms the hardest.

Tap

From sharing her travel plans, her collections, to her BFF nights out, Masaba Gupta (@masabagupta) has a fun mix of hilarious captions and candid shots. Also, tap her because her bio reads “Not an ‘influencer’”.

Follow

Who isn’t a fan of Haruki Murakami? @_harukimurakami has a great feed of quotes from Murakami’s best work in forms of pictures and tweets. Follow them for some writing inspiration and screenshot your favourites.

From HT Brunch, January 14, 2018

