How men should behave on dates... by Freida Pinto

If you’re looking for a lifelong partner, then these are very important…

1. Be yourself

Be confident in who you are, because that comes across as your strongest trait. The more you are yourself, the less you’ll have an act to keep up with later if the relationship actually works! Don’t try to be funny for the sake of being funny. And pickup lines? They’re cheesy and pretentious. The man who is doing that (not to mention subjecting the woman to it!) is allowing himself to not be himself.

2. Be polite

Keep that bloody phone away! If you’re talking to a girl and you look at your phone because your Instagram beeped, a call just came or you don’t have an attention span… Oh my God, that drives me crazy! That’s my big no-no on a date as it tells me a lot about someone’s attention span and how much they respect me.

3. Be respectful

In fact, respect is one of the most important things. Also, if you go on a date and you realise you don’t want to be on that date for whatever reason, learn how to respectfully bow out. Who knows, you may just strike a great friendship if you can just be respectful.

4. Listen

Being a good listener is very important. Don’t talk to fill up silences. Make sure your responses are appropriate and empathetic. It’s not just about presenting yourself in the best light, but about assuring her that she’s interesting to you too.

5. Show vulnerability

This is most important for me, but it probably varies from woman to woman. I love a man who knows how to be vulnerable. And who knows how to be strong in his vulnerability. I feel there is this horrible message going out that boys don’t cry, boys are macho, boys are this, boys are that… I like a man who can come in and talk about his weak moments. It helps you connect better and it feels more relatable.

From HT Brunch, April 9, 2017

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch