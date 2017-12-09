 Huma Saleem Qureshi reveals why she thinks she resembles a chikoo | brunch | Hindustan Times
Huma Saleem Qureshi reveals why she thinks she resembles a chikoo

The actress says she is distinct and sweet, and loves Instagram

brunch Updated: Dec 09, 2017 20:59 IST
Lubna Salim
When Huma is not acting she is lazing around; She wears a dress from ONLY India and shoes from Lulu & Sky [Styling by Aastha Sharma, make-up by Cassandra Kehren (Toabh Management) and hair by Sanky Evrus (Toabh Management)]
All about Huma
  • Sun sign: Leo
  • Date of birth: July 28
  • Place of birth: New Delhi
  • School/College: Rai School/Gargi College, DU
  • First break: Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)
  • High point: Moving to Mumbai
  • Low point: Nothing really

If you were not an actor, you would be...? 

A struggling theatre actor.

What is the most important lesson that you have learnt from your life?

Don’t try too hard and just be yourself. 

One song you sing badly but hum non-stop…?

Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You. 

Whose biopic would you like to be a part of?

Too many biopics are being made these days. I think I want to do some fun fiction instead!

If you were to change your Twitter bio, what would it be?

A Gloriously Random Unicorn 

When you are not acting, you are...?

Lazing around.

Huma in a comic role or a serious role?

Comic role. 

One film you wish you were a part of in recent times...?

PK (2014) or Golmaal Returns (2008).

Which fruit or vegetable do you resemble and why?

A chikoo because I’m distinct and sweet!

Snapchat, Instagram or Twitter, which is your favourite?

Instagram. 

What is the most bizarre thing you have ever done?

I had slept on a beach! 

What is the funniest rumour you’ve heard about yourself?

There have been several. Mostly I’ve heard random link-up rumours  

What would your Tinder bio read?

I will never be on Tinder.

What would the title of you autobiography be?

Famously Funny.

Huma’s favourites
  • Movie: Andaz Apna Apna (1994)
  • Drink: Black coffee 
  • Dish: Thai curry 
  • Holiday destination: Any corner of a beach 
  • Book: The Outsider by Albert Camus

From HT Brunch, December 10, 2017

