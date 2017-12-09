Huma Saleem Qureshi reveals why she thinks she resembles a chikoo

All about Huma Sun sign: Leo

Date of birth: July 28

Place of birth: New Delhi

School/College: Rai School/Gargi College, DU

First break: Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

High point: Moving to Mumbai

Low point: Nothing really

If you were not an actor, you would be...?

A struggling theatre actor.

What is the most important lesson that you have learnt from your life?

Don’t try too hard and just be yourself.

One song you sing badly but hum non-stop…?

Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You.

Whose biopic would you like to be a part of?

Too many biopics are being made these days. I think I want to do some fun fiction instead!

If you were to change your Twitter bio, what would it be?

A Gloriously Random Unicorn

When you are not acting, you are...?

Lazing around.

Huma in a comic role or a serious role?

Comic role.

One film you wish you were a part of in recent times...?

PK (2014) or Golmaal Returns (2008).

Which fruit or vegetable do you resemble and why?

A chikoo because I’m distinct and sweet!

Snapchat, Instagram or Twitter, which is your favourite?

Instagram.

What is the most bizarre thing you have ever done?

I had slept on a beach!

What is the funniest rumour you’ve heard about yourself?

There have been several. Mostly I’ve heard random link-up rumours

What would your Tinder bio read?

I will never be on Tinder.

What would the title of you autobiography be?

Famously Funny.

Huma’s favourites Movie: Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Drink: Black coffee

Dish: Thai curry

Holiday destination: Any corner of a beach

Book: The Outsider by Albert Camus

From HT Brunch, December 10, 2017

