I don’t date actors: Sonam Kapoor

Sun Sign: Gemini

Date of birth: June 9

Place of birth :Mumbai

Home town: Mumbai

School/ college: School/College: Arya Vidya Mandir, Mumbai and University of East London

Who do you consider your fashion or style icon?

Jane Birkin, Audrey Hepburn, Katharine Hepburn, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan (she’s very tasteful in her sartorial choices), my mother (she’s fantastically iconic), Coco Chanel…the list is never-ending, really.

What brought you to Delhi recently?

I walked the ramp for Shantanu & Nikhil for the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. That brought me to Delhi last month.

If you could raid the wardrobe of one actress, who would it be and why?

I’m good with my own wardrobe. But if I had to, it would be that of Elizabeth Taylor — her jewellery collection is amazing.

One must-have in your wardrobe...

Kanjivaram saris.

One big fashion trend of 2016 that you loved...

Velvet. Having said that, I don’t usually follow trends, but if something catches my eye, then why not.

Your go-to outfit at home when you’re away from the limelight?

Pyjamas. One of my best friends makes these pyjamas, which I swear to you, are the best pyjamas in the world. I carry them everywhere. I can totally live in them and they have the cutest prints on them. The other thing I can live in are my gym clothes.

Have you ever made a fashion faux pas that you regret?

No. I don’t regret anything I’ve worn.

The most stylish man in Bollywood is…

My father.

On a date, you prefer your man in a tuxedo or casuals?

I love going for long walks on a date. So, if the guy is comfortable walking with me in a tuxedo, then so be it. You just have to be well-dressed, doesn’t matter what you wear. Good taste is what matters to me.

The biggest fashion mistake a man can make...

Wearing bad shoes or the wrong shoes with a great outfit.

Are you on Tinder?

No. I don’t think anyone would really believe that it’s the real Sonam Kapoor. I wish I could be on a dating app, but sadly, I am not.

If you were to join Tinder, what would your bio read?

The same as my Twitter bio: An actor who loves to eat and read.

If you could right swipe an actor, who would it be?

None of them. I don’t date actors.

Your idea of romance is…

A long walk, a great meal and some alone time with him. If you’re in love with someone, you don’t need fancy stuff to make it a great romance.

One old school idea of romance that is missing in modern dating...

I don’t understand the idea of going Dutch (splitting the bill). Especially, if you’re on a date. I can very well pay for my own meal. If I ask you out, I’ll pay. But if you’ve asked me out on a date, I’d expect you to pay. Sometimes, some of these gentlemanly gestures are nice.

Would you go out on a blind date?

I have never been set up on a blind date, but if I were, I’d go for it. And I wouldn’t even check-up on him beforehand on social media or with friends. I’d just wing it.

Go out to party or bring the party home?

I go out because I like good music, but I like chilling at home as well.

You can cheat on your diet for which food item?

Chocolate. I don’t know any girl who doesn’t like chocolate!

My favourites

Party destination: New York

Place to de-stress: Home

To holiday with family: Italy

To holiday with friends: Anywhere in the world

To shop: New York

From HT Brunch, January 1, 2017

