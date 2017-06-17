I love Alia Bhatt, Sonam and Kareena! Ira Dubey talks about films, theatre and mom Lillete

About Ira Birthday: October 27

Sun Sign: Scorpio

Place of Birth: Delhi

School/College: The Cathedral & John Connon School, Mumbai/ St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai and Yale University

First Break: The President Is Coming (2009) directed by Kunaal Roy Kapoor

High point of your life: When I got a scholarship to study theatre at Yale University

Low point in your life: Losing my dad to cancer when he was much too young

Currently I am...Enjoying my crazy puppy Zoe, and about to sign a film and a TV show for later this year

If you had just 10 minutes to get dressed, what will you wear?

A pair of jeans and ganji with flats.

What’s your first theatre memory?

Watching my mum (Lillete Dubey) in Agnes of God and bawling loudly, and playing an elephant in The Jungle Book at age five with my aunt’s theatre group.

The one thing you got scolded for the most while growing up...

Not staying in touch with my parents while I was out late...that’s one of them at least.

You were a student of literature. Which is that one fictional character that you’ve always dreamed of playing some day?

I definitely want to play Scarlett O Hara from Gone With The Wind.

What’s the best part about being Lillete Dubey’s daaughter?

I have her genes, like all mothers and daughters! I love my ma and she’s a rock star.

What is that one thing you have been eyeing in your mom’s wardrobe, but is off limits?

I guess that’s her gorgeous, antique sari collection. I might have to wait till I get married to attack that!

One thing you hate about movies and about theatre...

I hate waiting on film sets. About theatre, it would be working on a play for months and then doing just two or three shows before closing the play. Such a waste!

One thing that took you by surprise when you faced the camera for the first time:

How focused you need to be, you can’t fake a millisecond.

An instance when you goofed up on stage:

I went blank for the first time in my life on stage recently and there was silence on stage for half a minute. We all carried on as if it was meant to be a pregnant pause but I was mortified.

What’s the most filmi thing you have ever done?

I danced to Chunari Chunari at my American friend’s wedding.

Your favourite Sunday memory?

Playing scrabble with my dad.

Three things not many people know about you...

I love animals, mafia movies and I can sing (kind of).

A superstition or quirk you have?

I twirl my hair when I’m thinking.

What is that one fashion trend that you absolutely hate?

Head-to-toe animal print!

My Favourites: Movie: Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983) and Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Comfort food: Pizza

Author/book: John Irving and The World According To Garp

Holiday destination: Goa, New York

Actor: Amitabh Bachchan

A song that lifts up my spirit: Chhod Do Aanchal Zamana Kya Kahega!

What do you remember from your first date?

Eating ice cream at India Gate after a play rehearsal.

If you were to invite three people (real, dead, or imaginary) who would those be and why?

Leonardo Da Vinci for his mind. Desmond Tutu for his humanity. And Marlon Brando from Streetcar Named Desire for his face!

One rumour you want to start about yourself?

I don’t date industry guys.

If you had to pick three girls from the industry to go on a vacation with, who would you pick?

I don’t know anyone well enough to go on a holiday with but I love Alia (Bhatt), Sonam (Kapoor) and Kareena (Kapoor Khan).

One thing we will always find on your bedside table:

My phone and water.

What is the first thing you do after waking up?

It should be brushing my teeth but it’s drinking coffee and trying to be healthy, which means eating fruit.

What’s your favourite side of the bed?

The right side.

Your favourite cuddle buddy:

My dog!

From HT Brunch, June18, 2017

