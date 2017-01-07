I’m a hopeless romantic, says Zareen Khan

Sun Sign: Taurus

Date of birth: May 14

Place of birth: Mumbai

School/ college: Duruelo Convent High School, Mumbai/ Rizvi College, Mumbai

First break: Veer (2010)

High point of your life: The first time I saw myself on screen

Low point of your life: When my mom underwent a heart surgery

Currently doing : Aksar 2

How did body shaming affect your personality?

(Laughs) I think I should be the brand ambassador for body shaming. I was body shamed since the time I was a teenager until now. But I’ve always been a strong-willed person and have never let the opinion of these body shamers make me feel any less of myself. If someone is judging you on the basis of your weight or looks rather than the person you are, then they need to feel ashamed, not you.

What advice would you give to girls looking to lose weight?

First of all, lose weight not to impress anyone but yourself. Losing weight is not about starving yourself. It means getting fit and strong by exercising regularly, eating right and getting enough sleep. There are no short cuts.

Your biggest regret after becoming an actress?

I don’t believe in regrets. For me, everything is a learning experience.

The best way to handle trolls is…

I feel amused that I hold such an important place in the lives of these trollers that they have all the time in this busy world to troll me.

What are you most active on – Facebook, Twitter or Instagram?

I would have to say Instagram.

A classic movie that you would have loved to be a part of.

I would’ve loved to play AnarkaIi in Mughal-e-Azam (1960).

Do boys find chubby girls cute?

I’m not a boy, so I don’t know what boys find cute. But I surely know that I don’t care about boys who like girls based on whether they are chubby or skinny.

What is the most important thing in a relationship for you?

The most important thing for a relationship is understanding and accepting the other person as they are without trying to change them.

Out of the three Khans, who are you fond of?

Salman Khan, since I don’t know the others personally.

If you cheat on your diet, you would love to binge on...

Nutella; I can finish a whole jar at one go!

The best thing about going on a blind date is...

I don’t favour blind dates.

One thing that modern love lacks...

I’d say it’s romance.

An item number you would have loved to do?

I am a diehard fan of Helen aunty, so I would have loved to do Mehbooba Mehbooba from Sholay (1975).

The craziest thing a fan has done for you?

I once got a letter written in blood. It’s not something I liked, but I would say it was quite crazy.

Are you a romantic or a realist?

I’m a hopeless romantic.

The best place to go for a date would be...

For me, it would have to be the beach.

Three qualities that you look for in a man.

A great sense of humour, an adventurous streak and honesty.

Five musts in your wardrobe...

A well-fitted pair of ripped blue jeans, a white shirt, a little black dress, scarf and oversized sunglasses.

A sexy black sari or a little black dress?

I’d pick a sexy black sari.

Are you on Snapchat and Tinder?

I am on Snapchat.

Your first crush was at the age of…

It happened when I was 14 years old (never told him about it though).

What makes you feel sexy?

Being confident does it for me.

The most romantic destination for you is...

I’d say it’s Venice in Italy.

If you woke up and found yourself turned into a man, you would…

Pray very hard to turn back into a woman.

An actor you really want to take a selfie with?

I’d love to click a selfie with Sylvester Stallone.

The theme song of your life is...

Roar by Katy Perry.

My favourite...

Street food to gorge on: Dahi Kachori

Corner in the house: My balcony

Thing to do when no one’s watching: Doing impressions in front of the mirror

Romantic movie:The Notebook (2004)

From HT Brunch, January 8, 2017

