I think of my ex-wife as the Kellyanne Conway of my life: Salman Rushdie opens up about love and life like never before

If you have ever seen Salman Rushdie’s social media, you have seen a sweet, fizzing enthusiasm for his boys when he’s posting pictures of his younger son Milan’s dorm rooms or of weddings (his older son Zafar married soprano Natalie Coyle last year).

However, the marital power board has not been kind to Salman – some fuses have shot, writer Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi says. Several years ago, when Siddharth was on a boat with Rushdie’s ex-wife; she held his hands for a long time, and then narrowing her eyes, said he had ‘very good energy’. She seemed, to put it discreetly, mentally unstable, the writer says.

The colourful comments she volunteered about her ex-husband later found counter in Rushdie’s autobiography, Joseph Anton. Recently, another former partner jumble sold unproven marital details to float a memoir as dull as a day-old roti. “I have very little to say about the spouse to whom you refer,” Rushdie said. “I think of her as the Kellyanne Conway of my life. She lives in a universe of alternative facts,” he added.

From HT Brunch, September 3, 2017

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch