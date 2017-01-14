I would like to play Om Puriji in a movie: Manoj Bajpayee

Sun Sign: Taurus

Date of birth: April 23

Place of birth: Bettiah, Bihar

Home town: Bettiah, Bihar

School/ college: K.R. High School, Bihar, and Ramjas College, University of Delhi

First break: Droh Kaal (1994)

High point: When my daughter was born

Low point: When I had a shoulder injury eight years ago and was out of work for three years

Currently I am: I’m through with shooting for Naam Shabana and Sarkar 3 and looking to get busy with another film

One song that’s playing in your head right now...

George Michael passed away recently and so, his song Faith is my current earworm.

A mood-lifting song that comes to your mind...

There are many, but if I had to pick one then it would be Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai sung by Kishore Kumar in the film Kaalia.

Your detox menu would include…

Khichri, and then some more! It reminds me of my childhood days when we’d have it every Saturday. Without a doubt, khichri has a certain nostalgia attached to it and it works as a great detox item for me.

A lesson you learnt from your rejections at the National School of Drama?

To never give up at any point of time.

A biopic you would like to be a part of?

Om Puriji has just passed away. I was very close to him and would like to play him in a movie. Besides being a great actor, he also had a human side to him. That’s what really appeals to me about him.

Your dream role would be....

I do not have any dream role.

Your most favourite actor is...

I have three: Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri and Amitabh Bachchan.

If you were to rewrite your Twitter bio, what would it read like?

I’d write: Not easily likeable.

When Manoj Bajpayee is not acting he is...

Lazing around at home!

Manoj Bajpayee, the father or Manoj Bajpayee the husband — which role do you fit into better in real life?

Actually, none. I just try to be a good husband and a great father, but I’m like a slave to both my wife and kid.

Your favourite selfie moment…

I have no one particular selfie moment that I cherish. Whenever I’m holidaying abroad with my family, we keep clicking selfies and they are all my favourite moments. Although to be honest, I personally hate selfies and pouting.

One film you wish you were a part of in recent times?

Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester by the Sea. It’s a great film and Casey Affleck has played his character beautifully in it.

A director you’d love to work with?

I think it would have to be Mexican film director Alejandro González Iñárritu. I really admire him because he’s very experimental and his films are quite edgy.

Your idea of a perfect day is?

When I wake up at 5am and shoot all day, from 6.30 in the morning till 8.30-9 at night.

Snapchat, Instagram or Twitter — which do you prefer?

Twitter, for it only allows you to say a few words and that goes well with my personality.

Your drink of choice would be...

I’d say white wine because it tastes good and one can also get high on it.

From HT Brunch, January 15, 2016

