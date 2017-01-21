I would like to style Kangana Ranaut: Ujjwala Raut

Sun Sign: Gemini

Date of birth: June 11, 1978

Place of birth: Mumbai

Home town: Mumbai

First break: Elite Model Contest

School/ college: Vidya Mandir High School and Gokhale College, Mumbai

High point of your life: Giving birth to my daughter, Ksha

Low point of your life: If ever, I’m unable to live in New York, my dream home

Currently I am: Working on an upcoming project on style and fashion



Which is that one film that you can watch over and over again?

There are many, but if I had to pick one then it would most definitely be The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976).This is because my daughter is in love with it and every time I watch it with her, she enacts the scenes and gets me involved in the act.

Your biggest fashion faux pas...

I didn’t have any because I was always briefed by my agents and the designers before speaking or doing anything. So, I was well aware about these things.

A Bollywood actress you’d love to style...

I would like to style Kangana Ranaut because she has a very versatile face that just transforms with every look she sports. She looks different each time I see her. I think I can play a lot with her looks.

A song that’ll get you grooving on the ramp...

It think it would be Partition by Beyoncé. She is one woman I can relate to.

What would your favourite cheat meal include?

I have a huge weakness for warm chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream and strawberries, raspberries and blueberries thrown in. I can have it every day.

One thing about you that annoys people...

I think it would have to be my accent because I’ve travelled to and lived in so many different countries that it can get confusing for people.

If you were to change your Twitter bio, what would it read?

I’d like it to read: A single mom and fashion lover.

What’s your favourite shopping destination?

New York, without a doubt. I can buy amazing brands for my daughter and myself from Chloé to Cavalli at 70 to 90 per cent discount and the taxes are lower as well.

When you are not working, you are...

Spending time with my 11-year-old daughter. I oversee her homework and take her to gymnastics, martial arts, ballet and skating classes.

What are the essentials in your handbag?

I love carrying small handbags that have a Rosebud Salve lip balm, my wallet with my credit card, cash, keys and my sunglasses.

Your wardrobe is incomplete without...

Great handbags and flat shoes. My handbags are something that I want to pass on to my daughter.

Your most favourite food after a workout...

I like drinking raw vegetable juices after my workout and they mostly contain kale, spinach and carrots.

A film you watched recently...

I watched two films on a recent flight from New York to Mumbai. One was Woody Allen’s Café Society (2016), which was okay, and the other was Deepwater Horizon (2016), which is a true story.

A health food item you hate, but cannot avoid...

Cauliflower. I’d rather eat it raw than eat it cooked and that’s something I’ve hated ever since I was a kid.

Your idea of a perfect day is...

My perfect day is usually a Sunday. It starts at 8-8.30am, then I have my masala chai with breakfast and go for yoga class, followed by a light lunch and a movie with my daughter.

What would your Tinder bio read?

It would read: Beware.

Snapchat or Instagram: What do you prefer?

I have an account only on Instagram, which my daughter downloaded recently when we were on holiday.

*

My Favourites

Drink: Peach iced tea



Travel destination: Rome



Book: Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda



TV Show: Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones

