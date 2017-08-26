Motherhood has taught me unconditional love, says Mandira Bedi

About Mandira Sun Sign: Aries

Date of birth:15th April

Place of birth: Kolkata

Hometown: Mumbai

School/college: Cathedral and John Connon School Mumbai

First break: Shanti, (the first ever daily soap opera on Indian Television)

High point of your life: Bringing my son Vir into this world.

Low point of your life: Have had plenty of small lows. Nothing to call the lowest point though.

If not an actress, you would have been...?

A writer in the world of advertising.

How has designing helped your creative sensibilities?

It’s lovely to design garments that I can wear. And I also love hearing people say “who are you wearing” when I’m wearing one of my own designs.

Has motherhood changed you...?

It’s changed me in every way! I now know what is unconditional love.

The sexiest actors in Bollywood are...?

Ranbir Kapoor and now Prabhas!

Do you play any sports yourself?

Jack of all trades but sadly, master of none! However, I am a swimmer and have run a couple of half marathons as well.

A black sari or a little black dress...?

Little black dress of course! If it’s a sari, it’s got to be a riot of colour...

Three things you canʼt do without...?

My phone, running shoes and my kajal pencil.

An old style of romance you prefer...?

Anything written by hand.

The best way to connect on social media is through...?

Instagram and Twitter. Picturesque, short and tweet.. I mean sweet!

One piece of advice you wish someone gave you ten years ago?

Don’t over think. I could do with that advice ten years ago. And today, I’m a serial overthinker!

The cutest thing your son has done for you?

He says that he loves me and we’ll be “friends forevermore” every night before he sleeps. (Uninitiated!)

My favourites Holiday Destination: Goa for a short trip and South Africa for a longer vacation

Food: Pani puri

Cartoon that you watch with your son: Beat Bugs on Netflix (but favourite animation film is Trolls)

Designer: Have way too many favourites

Cuisine: Indian or Asian works best for vegetarians!

From HT Brunch, August 27, 2017

