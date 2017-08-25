My parents weren’t always okay with pets: Alia Bhatt on making cats a part of her home

Alia Bhatt is not the only Bhatt who has her cats all over her Instagram. Sister Shaheen, dad Mahesh Bhatt and even mom Soni Razdan has so many pictures of their furry family members. But initially, Soni Razdan was not okay with bringing so many pets home.

It was actually big sister Shaheen who started the kitty revolution in the house. “Shaheen used to rescue stray cats from our building and around, and bring them home. We used to give them up for adoption. Sometimes, we kept them because we got so attached to them. So, I always had these little pets around me as a child,” Alia says.

“Can you blame her? Shaheen and I would rescue kittens every week! My mom didn’t know where to keep them. But I think initially, all parents play this ‘no’ role, but eventually warm up to it.

“From that ‘no’, cut to when I was moving out and wanted to take my cat Pica with me. Mom refused. She said ‘No, you most definitely can’t take Pica away from me.’ So you see, parents come around, because pets are eventually the most important part of the family,” Alia says, and I nod vigorously!

She stresses that once parents adapt to the idea of having a pet, and how compassionate their kids will be if they are around these little things, it will be easier for so many animals to find homes. “Even through my ecologocial initiative, Coexist, this is what I’m trying to push for. My ideology for the campaign stems from the environment I was brought up in, and my best friend recently adopted a dog too. Eventually it starts at home,” she says.

From HT Brunch, August 13, 2017

