My Tinder bio would read ‘hopeless’: Tarun Tahiliani

Sun sign: Cancer
Date of birth: July 19
School/college: The Doon School, Dehradun, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and Fashion Institute of Technology, New York.
Place of birth: Mumbai
Home Town: Delhi
High point of your life: Every day
Low point of your life: Family deaths
Currently I am: More and more zen
If not a designer, you’d have been...
A painter or an architect.
A Hollywood star you’d like to style...
Halle Berry because she comes across as a fearless person in the roles she plays and she’s got a great sense of style.
If you were to dress a prominent personality from history, who would it be and why?
I love spirited people. So, it would have to be Elizabeth Taylor because she was a stunning and impetuous beauty who lived by her own rules.
A designer whose creations you love to wear...
I like very simple things so it would have to be Giorgio Armani. In India, I like Arjun Saluja for his beautiful cottons.
Your biggest fashion faux pas?
A giant bow on a client.
Which Bollywood couple would you like to style on their wedding day and why?
Priyanka Chopra and whoever she decides to marry because I’m a fan of her spirit.
If you were stranded on an island, you’d be wearing a...
Sarong
What is that one thing about Indian fashion that bugs you?
The constant ‘Royal’ pretence.
A bikini or a burkha, which one would you lend your designer touch to and how?
A burkha, as it’s a cover and I love draping. And, it can be decorated too.
A customised cocktail for you would contain...
Crème de cassis, champagne and whisky sours.
Your Tinder bio would read...
It would read: Hopeless!
Describe your closet in three words
Clothes don’t fit.
*
My Favourites
Movie:The Hours (2002)
Holiday destination: South Africa
Drink: Water, Kir Royale
Book:Man’s Search for Meaning
Food: Sindhi comfort food
From HT Brunch, April 9, 2017
