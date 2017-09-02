Narcos, The Chainsmokers and more: What to mark on your September calendar

1. What’s next on Netflix

Narcos Season 3

Narcos fans, rejoice. This is your time as the show will be back with its third season and with what happens in the post-Pablo Escobar world, as the DEA turns its attention to the richest drug trafficking organisation in the world.

Watch on: Netflix

2. All that jazz at a live Jazz bar at The Royal Opera House

If the Royal Opera House is not magnificent enough, then a four-quarter space consisting of a live jazz bar, an al fresco restaurant, a wine and mozzarella bar and an all-day cafe set to open this month should make you happy.

3. A book that’s high on history

A new book is on the Brunch radar

The award-winning duo Sid Jacobson and Ernie Colón highlight the key events of African-American history in Three-Fifths a Man: A Graphic History of the African American Experience.

Release date: September 12

4. A movie date with American Made

Tom Cruise in American Made

This Tom Cruise film is based on a true story of a pilot who became a smuggler for the Medellin cartel, while also working for the DEA. Tom plays Barry Seal, a TWA pilot.

Release date: September 29

5. For the concert lovers in India

Get your tickets to the much-awaited Chainsmokers concert.

Yes, yes, you’ve already bought your tickets to this one. EDM-pop band Chainsmokers is going to be performing in India this September and it is one of the most awaited concerts of this year. The band will be performing in Mumbai and Delhi on September 7 and 8 respectively.

From HT Brunch, September 3, 2017

