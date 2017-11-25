Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals his love for wine, vodka and more...

All about Nawazuddin Date of birth: May 19

Sun sign: Taurus

Place of birth: Budhana, Muzaffarnagar

Home town: Budhana, Muzaffarnagar

First break: I played a small role in the film Sarfarosh (1999), but I consider Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) to be my first break

School/College: DAV Public School/Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar and National School of Drama, Delhi

Low point of your life: The time I spent struggling in the industry

High point of your life: Shooting the villain in the climax of Gangs of Wasseypur

If you were not an actor, you would be...?

I’d be struggling to become one! There’s nothing else I would do in my life other than acting.

What is the funniest rumour you’ve heard about yourself?

That my wife left me.

What is the most important lesson that you have learnt from your struggle?

I have learnt to accept rejection.

One song you sing badly but hum non-stop…?

Roz Roz Aakhon Tale, from the film Jeeva (1986), is my favourite.

One film you wish you were a part of in recent times...?

I’d have loved to play the lead in the movie Birdman (2014).

When Nawazuddin Siddiqui is not acting he is...?

Thinking about acting!

Nawazuddin in a comic role or a serious role...?

I enjoy playing comic roles.

Which fruit/vegetable do you think you resemble and why?

Amla because of its sour nature.

Nawazuddin’s favourites Movie: Birdman (2014)

Drink: Vodka or wine

Holiday destination: Vienna

Dish: I can eat anything

Side of the bed: Centre

