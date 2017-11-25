Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals his love for wine, vodka and more...
The actor says he resembles an amla because he too is sour like the fruitbrunch Updated: Nov 25, 2017 22:00 IST
- Date of birth: May 19
- Sun sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Budhana, Muzaffarnagar
- Home town: Budhana, Muzaffarnagar
- First break: I played a small role in the film Sarfarosh (1999), but I consider Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) to be my first break
- School/College: DAV Public School/Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar and National School of Drama, Delhi
- Low point of your life: The time I spent struggling in the industry
- High point of your life: Shooting the villain in the climax of Gangs of Wasseypur
If you were not an actor, you would be...?
I’d be struggling to become one! There’s nothing else I would do in my life other than acting.
What is the funniest rumour you’ve heard about yourself?
That my wife left me.
What is the most important lesson that you have learnt from your struggle?
I have learnt to accept rejection.
One song you sing badly but hum non-stop…?
Roz Roz Aakhon Tale, from the film Jeeva (1986), is my favourite.
One film you wish you were a part of in recent times...?
I’d have loved to play the lead in the movie Birdman (2014).
When Nawazuddin Siddiqui is not acting he is...?
Thinking about acting!
Nawazuddin in a comic role or a serious role...?
I enjoy playing comic roles.
Which fruit/vegetable do you think you resemble and why?
Amla because of its sour nature.
- Movie: Birdman (2014)
- Drink: Vodka or wine
- Holiday destination: Vienna
- Dish: I can eat anything
- Side of the bed: Centre
From HT Brunch, November 26, 2017
