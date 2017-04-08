Of mash-ups and more: What to WTF this week

Watch
The Penn Masala boys are perfect for your Sunday playlist. Case in point: their new mash-up video.
Tap
Join @HumaQureshi on her 28 days’ detox diet and get fit without additional nutritionist costs. Win-win situation here!
Huma Qureshi will inspire you to stick to your diet plans
Follow
Kalki Koechlin (@kalkikanmani) is one of Twitter’s funniest celebs. Follow her daily adventures and nod along in agreement.
From HT Brunch, April 9, 2017
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch