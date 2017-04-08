 Of mash-ups and more: What to WTF this week | brunch$boc | Hindustan Times
Of mash-ups and more: What to WTF this week

Use your Sunday to catch up with trendsetters on the Internet

brunch Updated: Apr 08, 2017 21:18 IST
Aanchal Tuli
penn masala

The Penn Masala’s new mash-up video is on our watch list this week

Watch

The Penn Masala boys are perfect for your Sunday playlist. Case in point: their new mash-up video.

Tap

Join @HumaQureshi on her 28 days’ detox diet and get fit without additional nutritionist costs. Win-win situation here!

Huma Qureshi will inspire you to stick to your diet plans

Follow

Kalki Koechlin (@kalkikanmani) is one of Twitter’s funniest celebs. Follow her daily adventures and nod along in agreement.

From HT Brunch, April 9, 2017

