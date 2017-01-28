On our shelf this week: A debut novel and an anthology

Bricks of Blood, Ashraf Engineer

Bricks of Blood, a debut novella by former journalist Ashraf Engineer, is a thriller that revolves around Nooh. A 40-year-old commando, Nooh quits the military after his father’s death to fulfil his dream of turning their home into an orphanage.

In the course, Nooh enters into a life-threatening conflict with Vasant Salvi, the son of a powerful politician, who is desperate to usurp the rural enclave that Nooh grew up in and turn it into a fancy township.

In self-defence, Nooh ends up killing Vasant’s men and is chased by both his opponent and the lawmakers. He takes refuge in a village outside Mumbai but cannot escape his enemy’s reach. The innocent children who he cares for also pay a huge price for this.

The book was released as a Kindle-only edition but the hard copy is now available in stores as well.

Long Island Iced Tea, Ram Kamal Mukherjee

Long Island Iced Tea is a collection of stories by the uninhibited and seasoned Bollywood journalist Ram Kamal Mukherjee. He was bestowed with the coveted title of India’s youngest biographer in 2005 for Diva Unveiled, a coffee table book on actor Hema Malini.

But Long Island Iced Tea is his first work of fiction that includes stories, which are inspired from various incidents that actually happened in his life. The author wrote these stories in various seasons and over a number of months. Simple and uncomplicated, this work presents a cocktail of emotions ranging from sobriety and murk to love and lust.

The book was initially available on Amazon but has now hit the stands across India.

From HT Brunch, January 29, 2017

