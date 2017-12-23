Party survival guide: How to eat, drink, flirt...and get away with it

Here’s how you can eat smart this season

Before the party

Stay hydrated: Drink extra glasses of water, sip herbal tea every few hours, and munch on water-heavy fruits and veggies.

Fuel up: If you know dinner might go haywire, have a power breakfast and a very sensible lunch. For breakfast, eat complex carbohydrates and protein. Keep lunch protein heavy. The rest of the day, snack on nuts or fruit.

Don’t arrive hungry: Never show up at a party absolutely famished. This guarantees that you’ll be hangry (hungry+angry) and thus overeat. Have a protein-heavy snack before heading out, such as boiled eggs, a handful of almonds, a cup of low-fat yogurt or hummus and veggies.

At the party

Choose, then eat: Decide on a few dishes you’d like the most, and stick to those. Take only two tablespoons of each.

Watch what you drink: Liquid calories count. An iced tea can set you back by 250 calories and a soda by 150 calories or more.

Pile on the veggies: Go for green beans, salads and veggies first, and then eat the heavier foods like meat.

Get dessert smart: Choose one that you really want to try, and one that has some goodness in it, such as kheer rather than malpua and fruit custard rather than mud pie. Then eat only a few bites of both.

After the party

Before sleeping: Take a multivitamin (helps replenish some of the B vitamins you’ve lost by not really eating right for days together, and drink as much water as possible.

Morning drill: Down a glass of fresh orange juice with a teaspoon of lime juice and a pinch of cumin. It’ll help flush out toxins, rehydrate the body and deliver essential nutrients.

Every day: Make aloe vera juice a daily habit. It helps improve digestion and is a fabulous cleansing and anti-inflammatory drink. Also sip some cumin water and chew lots of ajwain and saunf.

-Inputs by Kavita Devgan, a Delhi-based nutritionist and health writer, and author of Don’t Diet! 50 Habits of Thin People

Drink, but smartly!

Drink sensibly and stay dehydrated while you let your hair down (Courtesy: Ritz Paris)

Eat before you drink: It’s a no-brainer that you should never drink on an empty stomach, but what must you eat before the night out? Focus on lean proteins and healthy fats, such as eggs, lentils, tofu, peanut butter and fish.

Best picks: First on this list is a red wine spritzer prepared by mixing sparkling water and wine, giving you the benefit of antioxidants while dividing the calories into half. Next is light beer, followed by vodka-soda which would be 65 calories for a small drink.

A big no-no: Pure alcohol has twice as many calories as carbs. But the worst picks are sugar-loaded cocktails like margarita, pina colada and Long Island iced tea, with fat-making calories up to 600 per serving.

Timing is everything: Make sure your drinks are well spaced and have a glass of water between two drinks.

Munch on: To slow down the absorption of alcohol into your bloodstream, munch on fibre-packed vegetables like carrots, cucumber and cauliflower with healthy dips like salsa, hummus and guacamole. Chicken tikka, tofu skewers and roasted chickpeas are also healthy, satiating snacks.

Don’t mix it: Do not mix two types of alcohol or alcohol with fruit juices or sweetened aerated drinks as this boosts fat production.

Size matters: The amount of alcohol matters more than the kind of alcohol. So, pick anything that gives you a buzz even in the least amount. With that math, drinking two glasses of wine would be worse than a vodka soda.

How much is too much: Anything over three drinks a day has damaging effects on your liver and heart, and puts more fat into the body circulation.

Different rules for women: Unfortunately, women achieve higher concentrations of alcohol in the blood compared to men after drinking equal amounts. So women need to pay close attention to hydration.

Hangover cure: Hydrate yourself with water, or coconut water; eat a banana followed by sprouts for breakfast. (Also, turn to the next page to see ways to cure your hangover.)

-Inputs by Lovneet Batra,a clinical nutritionist based out of Delhi and is a consultant with Fortis Healthcare

Flirt your way into their heart

Here’s how you can enjoy some new company this season.

For the girls Don’t be shy to compliment. Let the guy know how you feel but respect their space and gauge how keen he is. Let him pick the conversation: Shweta Tripathi, actor

I coordinate the smoke break or drink, borrow a light and give him that opportunity to pick the conversation: Khyati Shah, Marketing Professional

Pick your moments. Don’t laugh too much when they crack a joke. Sarcasm and irony also work initially. : Dhruvi Shah, Digital Media Consultant

I’d not give my contact number so he notices that he did get some attention but did not win the game completely: Chandrai, Events Curator

Talk to the person, create the interest, drop the joke and then walk away. Men love it when you play hard to get: Niharika Bhasin Khan, Designer

For the guys FOR THE GUYS

Be honest in your approach. Complimentary, yes, because girls like that: : Ashmit Patel, Actor & DJ

Make eye contact and hold it just a little longer than usual. If she looks back, smile! Voila!: Pankaj Poddar, Co-founder, Hipcouch

Sharing something very vulnerable about yourself or being in that space creates a human connect: Viraf Patel, Actor

Girls love well-groomed boys, so if you are smart, well-dressed and burning the dance floor, it works: Danish Ojha, Senior Consultant for a PR company

Simplicity, with a dash of humour makes happy evenings. Sleaze is a complete no-no: Supratik Mitra, Change and Innovation Professional in Industry Technology

-Inputs compiled by Anil Sadarangani

From HT Brunch, December 24, 2017

