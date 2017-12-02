Realistic short films, Urdu and Katrina Kaif on this week’s #BrunchWTF
What happens when a mother walks in on her daughter taking a pregnancy test? Watch this film to explore the other side of parental pressure and the dynamics of a mother-daughter relationship.
Not like you need a reason to tap her, but Katrina Kaif’s Insta account (@katrinakaif) is a mix of Bollywood, fitness inspiration, and her filmy BFFs. Worth checking out, right!
#WordoftheDay #Ghuncha : Bud pic.twitter.com/tiJvGVJ69z— Rekhta (@Rekhta) November 28, 2017
Social media for learning? Yes please! Follow Rekhta (@Rekhta) to learn one new Urdu word every day among other things.
