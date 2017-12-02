Realistic short films, Urdu and Katrina Kaif on this week’s #BrunchWTF

Watch

What happens when a mother walks in on her daughter taking a pregnancy test? Watch this film to explore the other side of parental pressure and the dynamics of a mother-daughter relationship.

Who runs the world ........ 💃💃🦄👄Swag se karenge Sabka swagat.. Coming sooooooooooon A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Nov 15, 2017 at 4:40am PST

Not like you need a reason to tap her, but Katrina Kaif’s Insta account (@katrinakaif) is a mix of Bollywood, fitness inspiration, and her filmy BFFs. Worth checking out, right!

Social media for learning? Yes please! Follow Rekhta (@Rekhta) to learn one new Urdu word every day among other things.

From HT Brunch, December 3, 2017

