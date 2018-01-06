Rocky and Mayur confess that nothing makes them feel better than Punjabi food
About Rocky Singh (RS)
Date of birth: December 2
Place of birth: Jaipur
Sunsign: Sagittarius
School/College: Modern School, Delhi/SRCC, Delhi
High point of your life: After 41years of being neighbours, Mayur has moved to Goa , leaving me in peace
Low point of your life: Nothing. We had lots of friends to rely on
About Mayur Sharma (MS)
Date of birth: February 11
Place of birth: Delhi
Sunsign: Aquarius
School/college: Air Force Bal Bharti School, Delhi/ Cambridge University
High point of your life: The birth of my first child
Low pointof your life: None that would bother me
If you weren’t food enthusiasts, what would you have been…?
RS: Nothing. This is not work, it is our passion .
MS: Food and travel is what we both live for.
What is the best or worst thing about being neighbours?
RS: Best is that you can blame them for everything. Worst is that we have no beautiful girls living next door, we only have each other.
MS: There is a lot of emotional and mental support for each other and we can sit and chill any time.
What is the best thing about Indian food?
MS: The sheer diversity of so many flavours and cuisines makes it the best!
Have you gotten lucky with women because of food?
RS: The only problem is that Indian women have very good taste. That’s how I snagged my wife 23 years ago, and today, I can safely say that women over 65 love me.
MS: I was very helpful when it came to food. Before I got married, many young women took pity on me and would invite me to check out their cooking – however good or bad it was!
One recipe that every man must know…?
RS: If you can make a good moong or urad dal, people get impressed.
MS: A kheer or a payasam, if done rightly, can work wonders.
Two things you can do better than cooking or eating...?
RS: Laughing a lot and driving huge distances every day.
MS: Connecting with people. I’m very good at that.
What kind of places do you like travelling to?
RS: Wild places. My current favourite is a place in Arunachal Pradesh called Eagle’s Nest. I also like Kangaroo Island in Australia.
MS: I prefer mountains and trekking so I love going to the mountains of Uttaranchal. And, I also try to do one long trek for 20 days.
One dish that lifts your mood...?
RS: Chicken curry and bhindi cooked Punjabi style with chapatti and pyaaz (onion).
MS: Rajma-chawal and mixed raita with lots curry and onions too.
What would your bio on Tinder read?
RS: Hit size 48 because you need a big hammer to drive a long nail.
MS: I can’t talk to you, my wife would stab me in the eye.
What do you like and hate about each other?
RS: He is like a brother, everyone hates their siblings but can’t live without them. I’m happy that he is a vegetarian, more meat for me and he exercises a lot.
MS: Rocky likes to get everything right and has a diamond-like focus on getting stuff done. I enjoy doing things at my own pace, but he is very particular about time.
How active are you on social media?
RS: I’m quite active on Twitter.
MS: I like Instagram to put out lovely pictures and I use Twitter to follow interesting people.
- Street foods: RS: Tunday kebab from Lucknow ; MS: Chhola bhatura at Nand Ki Hatti, Old Delhi
- Comfort food: RS: Punjabi food – mutton curry and rice ; MS: Jeera rice, yellow dal fry and raita
- Destination: RS: Cambodia Islands; MS: A trip to space
What are your views on the institution of marriage?
RS: It requires a lot of investment as it is the most crucial relationship.
MS: Marriage is a partnership. So, make sure that each partner gives at least their 51 per cent!
Modern love lacks…?
RS: The ability to absorb somebody else’s weirdness.
MS: Compromise.
