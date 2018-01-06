Rocky and Mayur confess that nothing makes them feel better than Punjabi food

About Rocky Singh (RS)

Date of birth: December 2

Place of birth: Jaipur

Sunsign: Sagittarius

School/College: Modern School, Delhi/SRCC, Delhi

High point of your life: After 41years of being neighbours, Mayur has moved to Goa , leaving me in peace

Low point of your life: Nothing. We had lots of friends to rely on

About Mayur Sharma (MS)

Date of birth: February 11

Place of birth: Delhi

Sunsign: Aquarius

School/college: Air Force Bal Bharti School, Delhi/ Cambridge University

High point of your life: The birth of my first child

Low pointof your life: None that would bother me

If you weren’t food enthusiasts, what would you have been…?

RS: Nothing. This is not work, it is our passion .

MS: Food and travel is what we both live for.

What is the best or worst thing about being neighbours?

RS: Best is that you can blame them for everything. Worst is that we have no beautiful girls living next door, we only have each other.

MS: There is a lot of emotional and mental support for each other and we can sit and chill any time.

What is the best thing about Indian food?

MS: The sheer diversity of so many flavours and cuisines makes it the best!

Have you gotten lucky with women because of food?

RS: The only problem is that Indian women have very good taste. That’s how I snagged my wife 23 years ago, and today, I can safely say that women over 65 love me.

MS: I was very helpful when it came to food. Before I got married, many young women took pity on me and would invite me to check out their cooking – however good or bad it was!

One recipe that every man must know…?

RS: If you can make a good moong or urad dal, people get impressed.

MS: A kheer or a payasam, if done rightly, can work wonders.

Two things you can do better than cooking or eating...?

RS: Laughing a lot and driving huge distances every day.

MS: Connecting with people. I’m very good at that.

What kind of places do you like travelling to?

RS: Wild places. My current favourite is a place in Arunachal Pradesh called Eagle’s Nest. I also like Kangaroo Island in Australia.

MS: I prefer mountains and trekking so I love going to the mountains of Uttaranchal. And, I also try to do one long trek for 20 days.

One dish that lifts your mood...?

RS: Chicken curry and bhindi cooked Punjabi style with chapatti and pyaaz (onion).

MS: Rajma-chawal and mixed raita with lots curry and onions too.

What would your bio on Tinder read?

RS: Hit size 48 because you need a big hammer to drive a long nail.

MS: I can’t talk to you, my wife would stab me in the eye.

What do you like and hate about each other?

RS: He is like a brother, everyone hates their siblings but can’t live without them. I’m happy that he is a vegetarian, more meat for me and he exercises a lot.

MS: Rocky likes to get everything right and has a diamond-like focus on getting stuff done. I enjoy doing things at my own pace, but he is very particular about time.

How active are you on social media?

RS: I’m quite active on Twitter.

MS: I like Instagram to put out lovely pictures and I use Twitter to follow interesting people.

Favourites Street foods: RS: Tunday kebab from Lucknow ; MS: Chhola bhatura at Nand Ki Hatti, Old Delhi

Comfort food: RS: Punjabi food – mutton curry and rice ; MS: Jeera rice, yellow dal fry and raita

Destination: RS: Cambodia Islands; MS: A trip to space

What are your views on the institution of marriage?

RS: It requires a lot of investment as it is the most crucial relationship.

MS: Marriage is a partnership. So, make sure that each partner gives at least their 51 per cent!

Modern love lacks…?

RS: The ability to absorb somebody else’s weirdness.

MS: Compromise.

From HT Brunch, January 7, 2018

