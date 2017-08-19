Sure! You can mix silver and gold in one ensemble: Young designer Nishka Lulla bends the rules
The fashion designer talks about her favourite designers, fashion advice, and the one thing you must have in your wardrobe
- Date of birth: May 8
- Sun sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Mumbai
- Home town: Mumbai
- School/College: Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai/ SNDT Institute of Design, Mumbai
- First break:Barbie-All Doll’d Up at Lakme Fashion Week (2009)
- High point of your life: When my design was chosen to dress Barbie doll at the Barbie-All Doll’d Up for Lakme Fashion Week
- Low point of your life:No low points, I take everything in the positive sense
- Currently I am: Designing a kidswear collection, and styling for films
If not a designer, you would have been...
A travel show host.
What do you think about bridal fashion in India right now?
Bridal fashion in India is more about style than the amount of embroidery. Brides these days prefer comfort.
What’s the one stereotype about fashion that annoys you the most?
When people blindly follow trends without realising that trends are not be followed, but are to be inspired by.
A piece of clothing everyone should own?
A shirt dress! It’s the most versatile outfit.
If you could work with an international designer, who would it be?
Kate Spade and Dolce & Gabbana.
One fashion myth you’d like to burst...?
Your bag and shoes don’t always have to match and you can mix gold and silver in an ensemble.
If you get to style a Bollywood bride, who would you style?
Kangana Ranaut.
The first thing you do after waking up?
It’s a bad habit, but I check my phone.
The title of your biography would be...
Don’t Be Basic.
- TV Series: Stranger Things
- Film: 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
- Designers: Manish Arora and Neeta Lulla
- Holiday destination: New York
- Cuisine: Thai
From HT Brunch, August 20, 2017
