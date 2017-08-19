Sure! You can mix silver and gold in one ensemble: Young designer Nishka Lulla bends the rules

About Nishka Date of birth: May 8

Sun sign: Taurus

Place of birth: Mumbai

Home town: Mumbai

School/College: Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai/ SNDT Institute of Design, Mumbai

First break:Barbie-All Doll’d Up at Lakme Fashion Week (2009)

High point of your life: When my design was chosen to dress Barbie doll at the Barbie-All Doll’d Up for Lakme Fashion Week

Low point of your life:No low points, I take everything in the positive sense

Currently I am: Designing a kidswear collection, and styling for films

If not a designer, you would have been...

A travel show host.

What do you think about bridal fashion in India right now?

Bridal fashion in India is more about style than the amount of embroidery. Brides these days prefer comfort.

What’s the one stereotype about fashion that annoys you the most?

When people blindly follow trends without realising that trends are not be followed, but are to be inspired by.

A piece of clothing everyone should own?

A shirt dress! It’s the most versatile outfit.

If you could work with an international designer, who would it be?

Kate Spade and Dolce & Gabbana.

One fashion myth you’d like to burst...?

Your bag and shoes don’t always have to match and you can mix gold and silver in an ensemble.

If you get to style a Bollywood bride, who would you style?

Kangana Ranaut.

The first thing you do after waking up?

It’s a bad habit, but I check my phone.

The title of your biography would be...

Don’t Be Basic.

My Favourites TV Series: Stranger Things

Film: 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Designers: Manish Arora and Neeta Lulla

Holiday destination: New York

Cuisine: Thai

Follow @BeingFeline on Twitter

From HT Brunch, August 20, 2017

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch