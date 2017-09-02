 Tap for the week: Sofia Vergara’s Modern Family set pictures! #BrunchWTF | brunch$boc | Hindustan Times
Tap for the week: Sofia Vergara’s Modern Family set pictures! #BrunchWTF

Here’s what’s trending on the Internet this week

brunch Updated: Sep 02, 2017 22:14 IST
Samreen Tungekar
Brunch curates the best of the Internet for you
Brunch curates the best of the Internet for you

Watch

AIB’s new video on harassment for women has been addressed in the most practical light with inputs from women from all walks of life. Watch this video and maybe spark an intellectual debate this weekend.

Tap

Ciao Lake tahoe!!!!🛶 @itsjuliebowen @jessetyler @justinmikita @stevelevitan @therealsarahhyland

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Modern Family has begun filming Season 9, and you can catch all the on-the-set action on Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)’s Instagram account, other than envying her fabulous life, obviously.

Follow

Calvin’s adventures with Hobbes will always be a moodlifter. Follow @calvinn_hobbes for the additional cheer of comic strips for weekend leisure!

From HT Brunch, September 3, 2017

