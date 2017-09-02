Tap for the week: Sofia Vergara’s Modern Family set pictures! #BrunchWTF
Here’s what’s trending on the Internet this weekbrunch Updated: Sep 02, 2017 22:14 IST
Watch
AIB’s new video on harassment for women has been addressed in the most practical light with inputs from women from all walks of life. Watch this video and maybe spark an intellectual debate this weekend.
Tap
Modern Family has begun filming Season 9, and you can catch all the on-the-set action on Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)’s Instagram account, other than envying her fabulous life, obviously.
Follow
Calvin’s adventures with Hobbes will always be a moodlifter. Follow @calvinn_hobbes for the additional cheer of comic strips for weekend leisure!
From HT Brunch, September 3, 2017
