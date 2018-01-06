Phone case that flies, microwave that listens: Tech to look forward to in 2018

It’s here. 2018. After wrapping up one of the best years in tech innovation, 2018 comes holding promises of an even more ‘blow your socks off’ gadgetry year. Here’s a list of some gizmos to really look forward to.

A phone case that flies

Selfly is a drone and a phone case. Press a button and it takes off and starts to take pictures and videos of you and all your friends. Talk about a true case of split personality.

The new Oculus

The Oculus Rift was supposed to change the world. But all it did was to tank in sales and become one of the biggest flops of 2017. In comes the Oculus Go – standalone, with no wires and no PC or smartphone required and priced at US$199 only.

Honor View 10

There are many marquee phones to look forward to. But this one may just be the super dark horse to slay all. Built-in AI, excellent design, optics and features make it a top-of-the-line flagship. And it may just be priced super low due to Honor’s new-found aggression and success.

This phone case that prints

Seems like phone cases are getting ambitious now. Prynt is a phone case that can actually print pictures. Snap a picture, press a button and this little case starts to spit out HD quality prints.

iPhone 8S

Obviously the iPhone XI will be the one to look out for. But it’s the all new 8S that intrigues me more. With a very disappointing iPhone 8 and a prediction that the new 8S will come out in May/June, Apple will have to pull out a real magic rabbit with this one.

FitBit Ionic

The killer smartwatch from FitBit has set sale tills ringing across the world. It is going to make a big entry into India in January itself. But wait for another big one from FitBit to come within two months. This is once again a company on fire.

A Microwave that listens

The Dialog Oven from Miele cooks with radio waves and listens to your food thus adjusting things to cook it perfectly, all on its own.

Samsung’s flexibility

The S9 and Note 9 will top all headlines. But a little birdie keeps whispering to me that 2018 is when the new Samsung foldable phone will also come out. Will it be an S series phone, a new note or a brand new F series? F for foldable and F for the finger shown to the rest of the competition.

Apple HomePod

Amazon will be coming out with at least five more Alexa devices this year, Google will clock in another three, all the other audio companies will introduce another 20 – but it’s the Apple HomePod that may well be the killer in this segment.

Go Pro Karma 2

The Karma of the Karma drone wasn’t very good to start with. Drones that seem to crash for no reason whatsoever isn’t a must have feature! But the Karma 2 may well change the destiny of the company.

DJI Spark 2

The Mini Spark set off a chain off events that the Personal Drone industry will remember forever. New rumours talk about the Spark 2 being 100 per cent autonomous and flies on its own.

Microwave that heats and chills

The Frigondas Microwave freezer goes to extreme extremes. It heats your food and it can also blast freeze your food in seconds.

Rajiv Makhni is managing editor, Technology, NDTV, and the anchor of Gadget Guru, Cell Guru and Newsnet 3

From HT Brunch, January 7, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch