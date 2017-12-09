The Avengers’s trailer is our watch on #BrunchWTF this week
Here’s what you should look up on the Internet this weekendbrunch Updated: Dec 09, 2017 21:02 IST
Watch
The thrilling trailer of Avengers: Infinity War is out and it looks amazing. Watch it this weekend and it might make you binge-watch the film series!
Tap
Jugni (@jugnitravel) devises plans for solo female travellers for international destinations as well as weekend getaways. Tap their account to get a heads up on all things travel.
Follow
Cream Parmesan Chicken! 🤤😱🍗🧀💦pic.twitter.com/f8LxElBLyj— DIY Foods (@DIYcookery) December 7, 2017
DIY alert! Great ideas for quick home-cooked meals on DIY Foods (@DIYCookery) and you can contribute with your recipes as well. Follow them to spice up your daily food.
Follow @BeingFeline on Twitter
From HT Brunch, December 10, 2017
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch