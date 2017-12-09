 The Avengers’s trailer is our watch on #BrunchWTF this week | brunch$boc | Hindustan Times
The Avengers’s trailer is our watch on #BrunchWTF this week

Here’s what you should look up on the Internet this weekend

brunch Updated: Dec 09, 2017 21:02 IST
Samreen Tungekar
Here’s what to watch, tap and follow this weekend
Watch

The thrilling trailer of Avengers: Infinity War is out and it looks amazing. Watch it this weekend and it might make you binge-watch the film series!

Tap

Jugni (@jugnitravel) devises plans for solo female travellers for international destinations as well as weekend getaways. Tap their account to get a heads up on all things travel.

Follow

DIY alert! Great ideas for quick home-cooked meals on DIY Foods (@DIYCookery) and you can contribute with your recipes as well. Follow them to spice up your daily food.

From HT Brunch, December 10, 2017

