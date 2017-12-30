2017. Easily one of the best years in tech and innovation. That’s why doing this annual pilgrimage of drilling down to a list of the best of 2017 was super tough. My first draft had 137 gadgets! Here is the best tech of 2017.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo once again has a super winner on it hands. More people brought back this Hybrid Gaming system from their travels abroad than duty-free chocolate and liquor.

iPhone X

The iPhone X broke all rules and got almost everything right.

The welcome return of Apple to the innovation bandwagon. A phone that broke all rules and got almost everything right. The screen notch on top maybe a design flaw, but the rest of it is pure magic.

Samsung Galaxy S8

The S8 set a very high bar for everyone else this year.

A phone that defies criticism. Stunning looks, the best phone screen ever, the best camera, amazing hardware and some really nifty features. The S8 set a very high bar for everyone else this year.

Honor 7X

Honor 7X is an almost perfect phone at a price that is beyond perfect.

An almost perfect phone at a price that is beyond perfect. Honor sells this for an equivalent of around ₹23,000 in international markets. In India, we get all that design, optics and screen perfection at around 12K.

One Plus 5T

Star Wars edition or just the 5T – here’s a phone you can’t go wrong with. They may have lost street cred for retiring the OP5 too quickly, but the 5T is a formidable device.

HP Spectre X 360 Laptop

This HP laptop is the best laptop this year.

This is HP shedding its boxy design legacy and stunning the world. It’s like buying a piece of art and then typing on it. I challenge you to find a better laptop this year.

DJI Spark

DJI Spark is small, it folds, it’s almost pocketable.

It’s small, it folds, it’s almost pocketable, it’s got AI, gesture control, object collision detection and kickass optics. If only drone laws in India could keep pace with how quickly this technology is flying.

Saregama Caravan

Saregama Caravan is an MP3 player as well as a classic radio

5000 classic songs, Retro radio, MP3 player, bluetooth speaker. It’s the old perfectly merged with the new. Time to have Lata, Kishore and Rafi jamming in your bedroom.

Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo.

The whole Echo portfolio is excellent but now that there is an integrated model with a Home Automation hub built in, there is no reason for you to think of anything else.

FitBit Ionic

Fitbit Ionic by far the best fitness band and smartwatch in the World now

It was impossible to get as the demand was so high and for good reason. This is by far the best fitness band and smartwatch in the World now. Swim, spin, run, lift weights – it auto detects everything. It comes with a five-day battery life and stunning design to boot.

BenQ W1700 4K Projector

A BenQ W1700 4K Projector is the ultimate big screen machine.

Buying a 4K Projector meant shelling out around 10 lakhs. The W1700 breaks all conventions. 4K with HDR 10, super small and light, this one cost around 2 lakhs. The ultimate big screen machine.

GoQii Fitness Eco System

GoQii fitness band that is also your payment system, your coach, your doctor and your health insurance system.

A fitness band that is also your payment system, your coach, your doctor and your health insurance system. If this company keeps up this pace it’ll soon be driving your car and having sex for you too.

Biggest disappointments of 2017

The iPhone 8, for being ill timed in release and poor in differentiation and the Google Pixel 2 for setting new standards with version 1 and taking a whole year to do almost nothing radical with the 2.

Rajiv Makhni is managing editor, Technology, NDTV, and the anchor of Gadget Guru, Cell Guru and Newsnet 3

From HT Brunch, December 31, 2017

