The man who sketches his holidays: A one-of-a-kind travelogue

Spiritual sojourn

Bayon, Cambodia

Standing in front of those colossal faces in Bayon was a completely different experience. It is said that the sculptures in Bayon bear the forms of Bodhisatwa Lokeshwara in the likeness of the king. The temple complex was filled with many international tourists, but I somehow found a spot to sit and sketch the face I wanted.

Of people and places

Cape Town, South Africa

Soon after boarding the flight from Dubai, this woman came and sat next to me. Minutes later, she started snoring. We had a few major turbulences in the flight and were pretty scared. But I saw her sleeping peacefully through it all. I borrowed a pen from the passenger sitting ahead of me. I managed to finish this sketch before my co-passenger woke up, which was after the flight had landed in Cape Town.

Face time

Bangkok, Thailand

I was waiting for my flight at the Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, and was seated behind two European couples. They were busy within themselves; reading, listening to music, the usual airport things. I started sketching one of the couples from their back and showed it to them. They really liked it and wrote their names on the picture. Just after that, the lady from the other couple stood up, took the seat in front of me and posed nicely. I started sketching her and after finishing the sketch, I lauded her effort for not moving a bit while sitting in a particular posture. She loved the sketch, clicked it on her phone and left.

A room with a view

Cape Town, South Africa

I was in Cape Town for a fashion brand’s photo shoot and tried seeing the place as much as I could. The view from our hotel was quite nice and the Table Mountain didn’t

seem too far from there. Though I couldn’t capture the Table Mountain on this sketch, I tried catching the view down from my hotel window. I was up early, so I sat beside the window and enjoyed my time sketching what I saw.

No Food for thought

Siem Reap , Cambodia

In Cambodia, it’s very difficult to get good Indian food. It is either very expensive or extremely bland. But my travel partner liked Indian food and would always stick to it. On this day, we had travelled quite a distance and had gone to Pub Street to have food and chill a bit. We sat in one of the restaurants, and my friend was pretty clueless about the food everyone else was having. The waiter was also taking his time to get the menu. When it finally came, my friend took a look at it and simply refused to eat there. He waited the entire time I ate my food, after which we went looking for an Indian restaurant for him. And yes, the food was horrendous even there.

Table talk

Cape Town, South Africa

While at work, one of the locations didn’t turn out to be as good as we thought. So, we shifted our base to Val de Vie Polo Club, a spectacular pre-independence polo field. I reached early and saw these tables from the inside, through the huge glass windows. The light wasn’t sufficient, but I somehow managed to finish the sketch before the rest of the crew arrived.

Market value

Soreng, Sikkim

On the way to Barsey from our homestay in Soreng, we saw a small market in Sombaria called Sombarey. It’s named so because it’s open only on Mondays. Here’s where we picked up the food and water for our stay in Barsey. I liked this house in the market because of its colour. While my friends were busy shopping, I stood in front of this blue house and started sketching.

Enthu cutlet

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

We had ordered chicken cutlets upon returning to the hotel from the day’s sightseeing in Kodai. The hot cutlets arrived just in time. After a couple of bites, I asked my friend to not eat for a while. I took out my sketchbook and started sketching the food. He had to wait for sometime until I finished the sketch.

Kolkata-based Sayan Mukherjee is a freelance artist who has recently left his lucrative job as the art supervisor of a leading advertising agency to go solo. He loves to travel and carries his sketchbook wherever he goes. He’s worked on books such as The Gita for Children (Hachette), Moon Mountain (graphic novel by Penguin Random House), and Earthquake by Ruskin Bond (Penguin Random House).

From HT Brunch, April 16, 2017

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch