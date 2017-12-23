Truth or Dare: 21 party questions with Sussanne Khan, Malaika Khan and Bipasha Basu

Sussanne Khan’s sense of design seems to be inherited from her mother, Zarine. The glamorous, good-looking and very Parsi wife of erstwhile actor Sanjay Khan famously ran a furniture store in Mumbai decades ago, one that was frequented by those with real taste (and deep pockets!). Sussanne’s The Charcoal Project, her own interiors brand, has found individuality and connect, and is a shining star at design fairs like Maison et Objet in Paris. Why, even Gauri Khan admits to being inspired by friend Sussanne to take up interior designing herself!

Malaika Arora Khan, on her part, has done it all. From being a ramp model to an MTV VJ, dancing atop trains to creating the benchmark for item numbers in Bollywood that became the rage, this “sexy mother of a teenager” has redefined rules of stardom, style and ageing.

Bipasha Basu is an actor who refuses to play by the rules. From being the biggest name on fashion ramps to becoming a Bollywood star with an unconventional repertoire of movies, “Bips” is also a fitness icon to many young girls. Don’t let her size fool you.

As these three successful ladies come together as style editors of theLabelLife.com, they agree to play a fun party game with HT Brunch. Dump dare, they say, we’ll go with the truth, and nothing but the truth… so help us God!

Here’s some quick-fire candidness and stunningly sharp wit.

Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora Khan and Bipasha Basu. (Jatin Kampani)

1. Hi Sussanne, Malaika, Bipasha… tell us, in one line, your idea of a perfect night out?

Sussanne: My perfect night out would actually not be a night out at all! It would take place on my terrace where I love to hang out with my besties, enjoy a great glass of wine and listen to some great music.

Malaika: My idea of the perfect night out is with loved ones surrounded by good food.

Bipasha: Spending the evening amidst lots of laughter… that’s the perfect night out!

2. (a) Night out with just the girls is more fun (b) Night out with the boys is wilder. A or B?

S: I’d go with B, because that usually means my brother Zayed, who is too much fun, is with us. I love having him around!

M: For me, be it day or night, it is always better with the girls.

B: While I always prefer a night out with the girls, I absolutely love an evening out with my husband.

3. Your cocktail of choice…?

S: An apple Martini.

M: Tequila or a Margarita.

B: No alcoholic drinks for me. So, may be a fresh juice or coconut water.

4. And an outfit that never fails to work for an evening out...?

S: I love wearing my new silver sequin skirt by TheLabelLife, matched with a white/black tee casually worn with sneakers, or paired with boots to make it more formal.

M: As you can see from our collection, I am obsessed with ruffles. A twirl-worthy ruffle dress never disappoints.

B: Day or night, I feel a crisp white shirt can make you stand out in a crowd. I love to throw on some statement earrings in the mix.

5. Design to you is…?

S: Energy! Good design brings out energy. I think that it’s very important to get inspired and motivated when you see something good, and I always like keeping that energy.

M: I am drawn towards designs that are an amalgamation of both classic and modern.

B: I’ve always believed that less is more...

6. The flaunt-worthy piece of decor in your living room is…?

S: My digital art creation by Manjunath Kamath is a piece of work that I think everyone gets attracted to in my living room.

M: I really like my wall art and my centre coffee table…I can’t pick one!

7. Host or guest: what role is more you?

S: Definitely the host, as I like to be the master of the ceremony!

M: Host!

B: The host… always!

8. If you were to invite three international celebs for your evening out, who would you call?

S: Christiano Ronaldo, Chris Martin and Leonardo Di Caprio. I think all three of them are artists and very passionate about their lives...

M: I would love to sit down and have a chat with Oprah Winfrey, Kate Moss and Barack Obama.

B: I would have a fun superhero party with Gal Gadot, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr!

9. If you had to pick one international city to celebrate your next birthday in, where would you go?

S: Los Angeles. It’s a city that makes me feel so grounded and so happy, I could go there for any given excuse!

M: Paris, as I can never get enough of it!

B: Cape Town, for the beautiful beaches, people and food!

Sussanne Khan prefers Insta stories over Snapchat (Jatin Kampani)

10. Instagram stories or Snapchat: where do you prefer sharing your party shenanigans?

S: Definitely Instagram. It’s got more of a soul and it is definitely something that helps you keep a memory alive.

M: I am an Instagram loyalist.

B: Err... actually, I’ve never done that on either!

11. Candid shots, or perfect pouts….?

S: Candid shots because I don’t like pouting. I find it very fake and very not me!

M: Perfect pouts for me, please!

B: I like a mix of both!

12. Picture deleter, or picture hoarder…?

S: Picture deleter, if it’s not important. But I am definitely a collector of memories, so I have a lot of pictures that I have saved from four or five years.

M: I’m guilty. I would fall under the picture hoarder category.

B: I am a picture hoarder too!

Bipasha Basu loves posting #throwback pictures (Jatin Kampani)

13. How many pics do you take before deciding which one goes up on social media? (a) Less than 5 (b) 5 to 10 (c) More than 10…

S: Maximum two, because after that, I get bored and I wanna hurry it up and move on.

M: Less than five!

B: Less than five…the idea is to be more real, isn’t it?!

14. Your favourite party hashtags are…?

S: #fun

B: Instead of party hashtags, I am more into #throwback pictures and love to use this one.

15. What’s the best Instagram caption you’ve written out so far?

S: Happy souls are the prettiest

M: What’s life without some glitter & sparkle

B: Love is dancing on the streets and falling and stepping on your lover’s toes!

16. Your favourite Insta/Snapchat filter is…?

S: X Pro II on Instagram

M: Amaro on Instagram

B: Valencia on Instagram

17. One place you’ll never put out on social media…?

M: Umm...the ladies’ room?!!

B: Haha! I’ve never given this a thought.

18. Where do you draw the line between private and social media-worthy?

M: Like anyone else, there are a few very private, personal things that I want to protect and keep under wraps.

B: I have an internal censor that makes this decision!

Malaika Arora Khan’s post-party binge favourite is Thai food (Jatin Kampani)

19. Your go-to food for a post-party binge?

S: My best food for recovery is home food! So it would either be chilli chicken with fried rice, or it’d be a delicious, home-made biryani.

M: I absolutely love Thai food.

B: Kathi rolls for me, please!

20. A cheat meal you’d drive 50kms to get late at night?

S: The ‘In and Out’ Beef Burgers in Southern California is something that I would drive three hours for...

M: I’d go that far, or further, for anything made by my mom.

B: I’d go for something sweet... I love Indian desserts!

21. Tell us, what’s the Christmas gift you’d give your other two BFFs this year?

S: I would love to give Malaika a nice red sequin dress because I think she has got a fab figure and I think she would look great in it. For Bipasha, I would give her a full hamper of goodies for the gym... she is so fit and strong and health conscious, she’d enjoy it!

M: I’d get Sussanne a gorgeous cheese platter since she throws lovely brunches. As for Bipasha, a swing-ready dress to match her infectious energy.

B: For Sussanne, who can pull off any look, I’d get bold, statement accessories, and fun brogues. And I’d gift Malaika a fun jumpsuit from TheLabelLife’s party edit!

From HT Brunch, December 24, 2017

