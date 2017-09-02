Varun and I have nicknames for each other, reveals Shraddha Kapoor

Bio Date of birth: March 3

Place of birth: Mumbai

Home town: Mumbai

Sun sign: Pisces

School/college: Jamnabai Narsee School, American School of Bombay, Mumbai/ Boston University

First break: Teen Patti (2010)

High point of your life: Living my dream every day

Low point of your life: Overthinking. I tend to get into a loop and keep on thinking about the same thing for days

Your ideal monsoon date would be...?

Me at home, watching the rain while sipping chai with only my dog to give me company. No humans allowed!

The most bizarre thing you have ever done?

Taking an impulsive trip to Tomorrowland. I just packed my bags and took a flight.

A cartoon character that is your spirit animal...?

SpongeBob SquarePants. He is a little scatterbrained and I have the full potential to become someone like that!

Three words that describe you?

Over thinker, moody and foodie!

One thing you are obsessed about...?

I am obsessed with sunglasses and glasses. I drool over them.

One thing no one knows about you...?

I have maintained a personal diary since I was eight years old. I had even made up my own secret language in which I would write my diary entries.

One habit you want to get rid of...?

I am a hoarder The night suits I wear are ancient. Some of them have holes in them. But, I cannot bring myself to let go of them.

The most precious thing you own is...?

A few years ago, my dad gave me his watch which he got from his dad when he was in Class 5.

Being Lata Mangeshkar’s grand-niece, are there any fond memories that you treasure?

I met her for the first time when I was around nine years old. I was made to sit next to her to take a picture. I was so shy and so much in awe of her! When I started singing in my films, one day she told my mom that I sing well. Coming from her, it was a big compliment!

Your kind of music includes...?

I listen to all kinds of music. I listen to Coldplay every day without fail. Totally addicted to it.

How is your relationship with other kids from the industry?

Varun (Dhawan) is one of my childhood friends. We have all sorts of nicknames for each other…he calls me Chirkut and I call him Batuk!

Favourites Movie: Pyaasa (1957)

Comfort food: Deep-fried Maharashtrian-style fish, pizza, and bhindi in all forms

Holiday destination: Ladakh

Book/Author: The Catcher in the Rye by J. D. Salinger

Actor: Amitabh Bachchan

Designer: Sabyasachi

Red Carpet look: Rekhaji in a gold Kanjivaram, red lipstick and those gorgeous locks of hair falling on one side of her shoulder

Song that lifts up my spirits: Pocketful Of Sunshine by Natasha Bedingfield

From HT Brunch, September 3, 2017

