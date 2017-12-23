 Virushka memes, Jurassic Park nostalgia and quilling: These week’s WTF has it all | brunch$boc | Hindustan Times
Virushka memes, Jurassic Park nostalgia and quilling: These week’s WTF has it all

Here’s the best of the Internet for your Sunday bingeing

brunch Updated: Dec 23, 2017 22:08 IST
Samreen Tungekar
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this weekend
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this weekend

Watch

A treat for Jurassic Park lovers awaits in 2018 as the trailer of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has been released and is trending worldwide. Another awesome Sunday treat!

Tap

Beautiful quilling that you can admire and even custom order. Jasmeet Kohli (@quillingbyjasmeetkohli) makes creative paper quilling on gift tags, artwork and much more!

Follow

The #Virushka wedding evoked many responses, and Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor)’s hilarious meme on that one ‘angry’ uncle at everything was the cherry on the cake this week.

From HT Brunch, December 24, 2017

