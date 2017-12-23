Virushka memes, Jurassic Park nostalgia and quilling: These week’s WTF has it all
Here's the best of the Internet for your Sunday bingeing
A treat for Jurassic Park lovers awaits in 2018 as the trailer of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has been released and is trending worldwide. Another awesome Sunday treat!
Beautiful quilling that you can admire and even custom order. Jasmeet Kohli (@quillingbyjasmeetkohli) makes creative paper quilling on gift tags, artwork and much more!
Naraaz Phupha #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/gSKMHoEFan— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017
The #Virushka wedding evoked many responses, and Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor)’s hilarious meme on that one ‘angry’ uncle at everything was the cherry on the cake this week.
From HT Brunch, December 24, 2017
