Virushka memes, Jurassic Park nostalgia and quilling: These week’s WTF has it all

A treat for Jurassic Park lovers awaits in 2018 as the trailer of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has been released and is trending worldwide. Another awesome Sunday treat!

Beautiful quilling that you can admire and even custom order. Jasmeet Kohli (@quillingbyjasmeetkohli) makes creative paper quilling on gift tags, artwork and much more!

The #Virushka wedding evoked many responses, and Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor)’s hilarious meme on that one ‘angry’ uncle at everything was the cherry on the cake this week.

From HT Brunch, December 24, 2017

