Want to avoid the NYE noise? Here are five ideas on what you can do instead!

1. Make it a #CheatNight

Sana Saeed

Sana Saeed, Actor

“I’m planning to stay-in this New Year’s Eve. It’s the best time to catch up with people who matter to you and so, I’ll be going to my best friend’s place to make NYE a total cheat day. We will share lots of hot chocolate, pizza and especially popcorn!”

2. Staycation the weekend

Ranveer Brar

Ranveer Brar, Chef

“I think a staycation is also staying in, which is what I plan to do with my family in Bishangarh fort, Rajasthan. Some quiet family time is the ideal way to spend an otherwise noisy holiday.”

3. Drink to a good movie

Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi, Author

“Going out on NYE is overrated. It’s five times the chaos, mad traffic and is just stressful. I haven’t gone out in the past few years and I think this year too, my family and I will stay in and spend some time together watching a movie, and I’ll enjoy a good drink at home without having to deal with the New Year noise.”

4. Get intimate

Jenjum Gadi

Jenjum Gadi, Fashion designer

“Instead of spending loads of money outside and stressing over traffic, I plan to host an intimate house party with my closest friends where we can freely binge drink and gorge on delicious Northeastern food! I’m looking forward to it.”

5. Bond with family

Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay Gupta, Director

“Parties have never been my scene, they are too impersonal and there’s no real connect. NYE is a time to reconnect with my family, which I will do by going to my holiday home in Khandala with them. My other family members will also join us and we’ll have a grand dinner.”

