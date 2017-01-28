 Watch, tap, follow: Our picks this week | brunch$boc | Hindustan Times
Watch, tap, follow: Our picks this week

brunch Updated: Jan 28, 2017 18:57 IST
Aanchal Tuli
Watch

Blush channel’s latest video featuring a sassy mom and her equally sassy daughter, gets full points for simplifying the usually complicated conversation on marriage and identity. 

Tap

So what if you couldn’t make it to the biggest lit fest of the year? We made up for that FOMO by double tapping all these gorgeous pictures and Insta stories from Jaipur.

Follow

The #IWillGoOut movement started by the smart folks at Why Loiter achieved national attention this week. Social media for social good, hells yes!

From HT Brunch, January 29, 2017

