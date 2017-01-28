Watch, tap, follow: Our picks this week

Watch

Blush channel’s latest video featuring a sassy mom and her equally sassy daughter, gets full points for simplifying the usually complicated conversation on marriage and identity.

A photo posted by ZEE Jaipur Lit Fest (@jaipurlitfest) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:55am PST

So what if you couldn’t make it to the biggest lit fest of the year? We made up for that FOMO by double tapping all these gorgeous pictures and Insta stories from Jaipur.

The #IWillGoOut movement started by the smart folks at Why Loiter achieved national attention this week. Social media for social good, hells yes!

From HT Brunch, January 29, 2017

