Watch Virat Kohli reveal his Punjabi munda side in this week’s WTF

Watch

Virat Kohli brings out his Punjabi munda side in this conversation with Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast With Champions and this makes for an endearing weekend watch!

TAP

Ever imagined how beautiful the streets of your own country are when you put up those London pictures? Now you can check out Streets of India (@streets.of.india) and choose where to go next!

Follow

Babies bring positive vibes, always. Follow Perfect Babies (@perfectbabies) to feel super mushy and see some adorable tiny tots!

From HT Brunch, November 19, 2017

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch