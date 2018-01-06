What you are eating could make you itch

Almost everyone seems to have some sort of allergy. This is due to the high number of chemicals in foods, cosmetics, air and water. To live a low-allergy lifestyle, you must identify the allergens and chemicals to be avoided. Here’s a list of the most commonly found:

Artificial food colours

Yellow: Chemicals like Auramine and Metanil give beverages, sweets and spices yellow colour. Prolonged use of Auramine harms the kidney and the liver, while Metanil affects internal stomach lining.

Red: Children are attracted to red-hued candies and drinks. Many countries have banned Erythrosine red and Allura red as high doses of both have been linked to carcinogenic activities in rats.

Blue and green: Indigo blue and artificial green have also been banned in several countries.

Harmful ingredients in bread:

The use of potassium bromate, the chemical used to reduce baking time, ensure loaves last longer and maintain their shape, has been linked to hormonal imbalance and cancer. Azodicarbonamide, the chemical that keeps packaged buns soft, is linked to respiratory allergies among children and is banned.

Jams: Several jam makers use cheap starch, and bottle gourd, potato and beetroot-based ingredients to increase volume. To increase weight, they add sugar, and high fructose corn syrup. So, jams could have a high content of sulfur dioxide, and more sorbic acid than permitted.

From HT Brunch, January 7, 2018

