When Alia Bhatt was embarrassed by cat Edward

We all see 24-year-old Alia Bhatt as the millennial superstar, the talented and glamorous performer, but when she is with Eddie, she is just another obsessed catmom, coming home to a naughty feline that’s blissfully unaware of his mom’s stardom.

Once I got her talking about Eddie, she has so many anecdotes to share about his shenanigans when she has people over that we have to choose the ones to discuss at length. Mr Cat is a part of all of Alia’s meetings, and fittings, and he makes all her guests feel welcome by jumping on their laptops while they work and trying to play with their fingers.

“When my friends come over, they literally sit and talk to him. One by one, someone is calling out to me because he’s jumping on the table where there’s food and I have to tell him ‘Edward don’t do that!’”

She adds: “In fact once, I was sitting across someone at my table discussing something, and he jumped on the table. Suddenly I heard a slurping sound, and it was Edward drinking out of that person’s glass. I was so embarrassed, I apologised for my cat!”

From HT Brunch, August 20, 2017

