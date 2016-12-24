Which is the best mobile wallet for you?

Before sunrise, after sunset

Mandeep Rawat, 23, MBA student, Delhi

Preferred wallet: Airtel Money

When I first downloaded it and was trying to make a transaction past midnight, I realised that the other apps don’t allow NEFT transactions post 12am until around 4 or 5 in the morning. But Airtel Money allows you to make transactions 24x7.

Bed of roses

Mandira Bedi, 44, Actor, Mumbai

Preferred wallet: Paytm

Well, I have only just started using it. It all happened when I went to a florist the other day and I didn’t have cash, and they didn’t accept credit cards. They said they accept payments made by Paytm and I found it convenient.

Cabbie calling and more

Christopher Daniel, 26, IT Professional, Bengaluru

Preferred wallet: Ola Money

It not only does all that other online wallets do, but also manages to stay simple throughout the process. The biggest beneficiaries are Ola cab users, like me, who uses it almost daily to work. Ola Money wins hands down over other cab service providers by allowing you to book auto rickshaws, rental cabs, and even a shuttle! And if that’s not enough, try a quick recharge to get an Ola Select 30-day trial absolutely free.

Safety first

Keyur Joshi, 21, Student, Nashik

Preferred wallet: State Bank Anywhere

I like the State Bank Anywhere app because it is directly linked to my bank account. So, the chance of frauds is almost zilch. It makes bill payments a breeze, which means I don’t have to fear losing money or making long customer care calls.

Busy bee

Sanjay Rane, 51, Government Officer, Mumbai

Preferred wallet: MobiKwik

I’m an impatient man and I like getting things done quickly. If an app makes me wait, I might as well stand in a queue at the bank. And unlike my experience with other wallets, that are prone to hanging and crashing, MobiKwik is quick.

Veggie tales

Maria Goretti, 44, Chef and Author, Mumbai

Preferred wallet: Paytm

My friend introduced me to Paytm, which I downloaded 10 days back. I realised the need for it because I’m short of cash these days. It is easy and I’m quite happy with it because even my bhaji wala accepts it.

Keep the change

Vivek Dubey, 22, Student, Nashik

Preferred wallet: FreeCharge

I don’t like people screaming for change, which is why I’ve never liked carrying cash. I’ve been using FreeCharge for almost six to seven years now and it saves me the trouble. I still remember the joy of getting 100 per cent cashback on movie tickets for Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

No Wi-Fi? No problem

Pramita Sarkar, 23, Student, Kolkata

Preferred wallet: Pockets

Every app allows you to pay bills online but this one has more to offer. Once you save your banking details you can pay bills and book tickets offline as well. This works especially well for someone like me who always runs out of their Net pack. Plus, it is reliable unlike other apps where I’ve ended up losing money while making money transfers.

Confessions of a shopaholic

Andrew Johns, 38, IT Professional, Faridabad

Preferred wallet: JioMoney Wallet

I prefer it because I usually shop from the Reliance Mart and it has been giving 10 per cent cashback on every transaction. There is ease of use since the servers are not as choked as Paytm.

From HT Brunch, December 25, 2016

