Who survives tonight’s mid-week eviction - Bani or Rohan?

With Bigg Boss 10 all set to have its grand finale this Sunday, the fate of two its contestants – Bani and Rohan will be decided today. One of them will have to leave the house tonight after spending 101 days inside the Bigg Boss house.

But before the eviction, Bigg Boss will introduce another task for the housemates, the BB Mela task. In this, the garden area will be converted into a colourful mela comprising of different stalls and interactive games. Each housemate will be allotted a stall which they have to run and make money out of it. And, at regular intervals, different guests will enter the house who will be lured by the housemates to visit their respective stalls.

The stalls at the BB Mela

Interestingly, these guests will also be posing some hard-hitting questions to the housemates about their behaviour at certain times inside the house. The first guest to enter the house will be Bigg Boss Season 9 contestant Mandana Karimi.

Mandana will make some strong remarks about each and every housemate leaving them tongue-tied. Posing as a strong Bani supporter, Mandana will tell the housemates that there is more to Bani than meets the eye. According to her, Bani is popular not only for her tattoos but for many other traits that make her stand out amongst other contestants.

Mandana Karimi chatting with the housemates

Mandana will also target Lopa and openly criticise her actions. She will tell Lopa that she just nags about other housemates for no rhyme or reason. Mandana will also advise Lopa to pay more attention to what she has achieved during her journey inside the house rather than harping about her beauty pageants.

Lopa will be totally upset about Mandana’s remarks and will feel disappointed about being perceived in a bad light and maybe as an out-an-out villain too.

Lopa crying her heart out after Mandana leaves

Manveer and Nitibha having a chat

The second guest to enter the house will be Nitibha Kaul who recently got evicted from the house. Nitibha will not only reminisce about the good times spent inside the house, but will also tell Manveer that their fans are going gaga over them and addressing them outside as ‘NitiVeer’. Manveer will inform Nitibha that he even told Bigg Boss about wanting her to stay back until the finale.

Bani and Rohan in front of the buzzer that will decide their fate

After the task is completed, Bigg Boss will ask the housemates to gather in the garden area for the mid-week eviction. Both Bani and Rohan will be asked to stand in front of a podium with a buzzer attached to it while their statues hang at a distance above them. Both of them will be asked to press the buzzer together, and the contestant whose statue bursts after the buzzer goes on will get evicted from the house.

